‘Sopranos’ stars Steve Schirripa, Michael Imperioli dish on iconic series

"Sopranos" cast memebers from left, Michael Imperioli, Steven R. Schirripa, James Gandolfini, Tony Sirico, Steven Van Zandt . (Courtesy)

Steve Schirripa attends the Keep Memory Alive "Power of Love Gala" at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Steve Schirripa was an executive at the Riviera hotel-casino, living in a dream house and raising his kids, when someone made him an offer he could have refused.

The pitch: Ditch it all, move to New York City and play a small role in some cable TV series about New Jersey mobsters.

“I had money. I had a great job in Vegas. I had a house on Windmill off Bermuda,” Schirripa recalled. “I had only dabbled in acting. So what did I do? Sometimes you gamble on yourself. I took a big pay cut and moved all of us to New York City.

“I didn’t even get whacked until the end,” he said, laughing deeply once he realized how that sounded. “On the show. On the show,” he amended.

Even now, 14 years after “The Sopranos” ended, Schirripa (who played Bobby Baccalleri) and his costar Michael Imperioli (Christopher Moltisanti) are still talking about Tony and the Bing and the life. They have written a new book, “Woke Up This Morning: The Definitive Oral History of ‘The Sopranos.’”

Based on their hit podcast, on which they interview stars and behind-the-scenes types from the show, the book (now available) is filled with funny stories and deep insider secrets.

Schirripa and Imperioli sat down together in New York City to talk about the family and beyond.

Review-Journal: Where did the idea for the podcast and then the book stem from?

Schirripa: Everyone is always asking us what happened behind the scenes. We did the podcast and then said, “There are just too many good stories. What about a book?”

Imperioli: Audiences have a real nostalgia. The last two years, especially with people at home, has created a whole new generation of young fans.

Any strange fan encounters?

Imperioli: When I go to hail rides in NYC, I get noticed by fans. I’ll get into stranger’s cars. That’s how crazy I am. I guess that’s odder on my end. That I actually get in their cars. I don’t recommend you follow my example.

True or False: As Christopher, you were Tony’s driver, but the first day on the set you crashed a Lexus with both of you in it.

Imperioli: All true! I’m a New York City guy. I didn’t know how to drive. I thought, “It can’t be that hard.” It was kind of a disaster. Thank God, Jim just laughed. It was our first day and there I am going, “I think we need another Lexus.”

One of the best episodes of “The Sopranos” was “Pine Barrens” where Christopher and Paulie are chasing a Russian mobster and lost in the woods. Bobby puts on full camo and when Tony sees him, The Boss really lost it. Gandolfini was laughing so hard, he gripped the sink.

Schirripa: That’s because on the fifth take I had a sex toy that I was waving around. If you look hard enough you can even see Uncle Junior cracking up. We shot that in upstate New York. We weren’t allowed to shoot in the real Pine Barrens. A politician said no because the Sopranos made Italians look bad.

James Gandolfini did few interviews. What did you make of the man?

Schirripa: The truth was, he was nothing like Tony Soprano. He was also a generous guy. After he died, we found out that he paid a lot of people’s mortgages off. Once, he went to a funeral of a New Jersey police officer. Jim didn’t know the guy. He just showed up.

Imperioli: Jim was the captain of the team, a generous guy. He could cut the tension, too. We went back to the Soprano house after Olivia’s funeral. It was serious, but everyone kept breaking down in laugher. We couldn’t get it together because they were playing schmaltzy show tunes in the background. Jim had a great laugh.

Michael, there has always been rumors that Adriana lived after she was shot in the woods by Silvio Dante (Steven Van Zandt). Is this possible? We never see her dead-dead?

Imperioli: No way. She didn’t live. Silvio was pretty adamant in getting rid of her. They spared the audience the bullet going into her skull.

Do you think Tony Soprano was whacked during the last moment of the series?

Schirripa: I’m a believer that Tony Soprano is alive. A lot of people think he’s dead, but I’m hopeful.

Imperioli: Personally, I go back and forth, which maybe is the point. Sometimes, I think he’s dead. There are a lot of clues pointing to this idea that he died. Tony is so dark and evil during those last nine episodes. Then again, David Chase used that Journey song with the lyrics, “The movie never ends. It goes on and on and on.” Maybe that means he’s not dead. I don’t think it’s a question that can be answered. It doesn’t need to be tied up.

Did you know when you were going to be whacked?

Imperioli: I knew a long time before it happened and thought it was a great idea. It was the end of the series and just a few episodes left. I just never knew until I got the script that it would be Tony who killed me. But that was also a good idea. When Jim put his big hand over my face after we had that car accident, it was a very raw and very deliberate moment. He just goes in and does it.

Schirripa: I figured I’d be whacked. The higher up you go, the more someone is going to try to kill you. At least Bobby got a good death when he fell into the train set. He also left his wife Jane. I always talk with people about who Janice ended up with next. Maybe Paulie Walnuts, although Aida Turturro, who played her, always said, “No way!”

There are rumors of a Soprano’s prequel TV series for next year. Would you have any interest or fuggedaboutit?

Schirripa (laughing): Yeah, you could see Bobby’s early family. Maybe that would be an idea. Honestly, I don’t know anything about the series, but at the same time there seems to be 15 versions of “Star Wars.” It all comes down to David Chase’s choice.

Imperioli: Why not be involved if possible? But, I can’t play a young Chrissy at age 55. There is no make-up, you know. I did love doing the narration for the movie. Christopher’s picture and voice from hell was so perfectly abstract.

Steve, how does a casino exec in Vegas dabble in acting?

Schirripa: Well, I grew up in Brooklyn and moved to Vegas in the early ’80s to work at the casino. While I was at the Riviera, a lot of comics said to me, “Why don’t you come to L.A. You can be on my show.” I did two or three lines here and there. I did ‘Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.’ I did ‘The King of Queens.’ I had a great life in Vegas. My wife and kids were born there, and I lived in Vegas for 25 years. Then I met a casting director who thought of me for another role on “Sopranos.” I went in and was cast as Bobby.

Finally, what’s your idea of a great Sunday?

Schirripa: It starts with reading the New York Times. I need two cups of coffee because I like to read three papers. In the afternoon, I take a walk with my wife and our wiener dog, Willie Boy. I love being with my wife, two daughters and Willie Boy. At night, my wife will make me my favorite food in the world, which isn’t spaghetti and gravy. It’s actually huevos rancheros.

Imperioli: I take mediation class at 9 and teach a meditation class at 10. Then it’s off to the farmer’s market on Columbus Avenue. I’ll make some lunch and then walk around Central Park. Me and my wife. It’s about as good as it gets.