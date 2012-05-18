Celebrity

SOURCES: DONNA SUMMER CONVINCED 9/11 FUMES GAVE HER CANCER

May 18, 2012 - 8:46 am
 

Donna Summer was convinced — inhaling toxic air after 9/11 gave her the lung cancer that eventually killed her … TMZ has learned.

