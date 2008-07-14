‘SPAMALOT’ TAKES FINAL BOWS AT WYNN

"Monty Python’s Spamalot" ended an 18-month run at Wynn Las Vegas on Sunday, with lead John O’Hurley and the cast singing "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life" as the curtain came down.

During the final bows, Hurley, who played King Arthur, brought his year-and-a-half-old son, Will, who wore a King Arthur costume as well.

O’Hurley told the audience that he hoped his son would recall years from that he "saw his father at his happiest" on the closing nigtht of "Spamalot."

After the show, "Spamalot" producer Bill Haber presented Steve Wynn with a Steuben crystal Excalibur sword engraved with the words "To the most wonderful partners."

The after-party was held at Lucky Strike at the RIo, with the after-after party at Drai’s at Bill’s Gamblin’ Hall.

