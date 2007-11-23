Celebrity

SPEARS’ LATEST ALBUM OFFICIALLY A FLOP

November 23, 2007 - 12:09 pm
 

A month to the day after its release, Britney Spears’s "Blackout" album is over and out.

Even with the enthusiasm of the holiday sales, fans have pretty much turned their back on the CD after buying 430,000 copies.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Celebrity Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like