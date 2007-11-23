SPEARS’ LATEST ALBUM OFFICIALLY A FLOP

A month to the day after its release, Britney Spears’s "Blackout" album is over and out.
Even with the enthusiasm of the holiday sales, fans have pretty much turned their back on the CD after buying 430,000 copies.
