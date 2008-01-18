SPEARS LOSES MOVIE ROLE

Britney Spears won’t be coming to a theater near you after all.
Earlier this month, rookie filmmaker Tommy Parker told MTV News he was in talks with Spears’ camp to sign her on to his low-budget thriller, "Memoirs of a Medicated Child."
Britney Spears won’t be coming to a theater near you after all.
Earlier this month, rookie filmmaker Tommy Parker told MTV News he was in talks with Spears’ camp to sign her on to his low-budget thriller, "Memoirs of a Medicated Child."
See new home builder inventory in Las Vegas
HOMES
Explore life stories, offer condolences & send flowers.
OBITUARIES
Buy, Sell or just browse to see what's for sale
CLASSIFIEDS
Your best source of local jobs and career training
JOBS
Browse to see cars & trucks for sale from local dealers
AUTOS
You May Like