’Star Trek’ actor George Takei accused of sexual assault in 1980s

George Takei attends the premiere of "Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures" in Los Angeles, Calif. (Phil McCarten/Invision/AP, File)

Kevin Spacey arrives at the 71st annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK — The “Star Trek” icon George Takei took to Twitter on Saturday to deny he ever knew a struggling actor and model who has accused him of sexual assault in 1981.

“The events he describes back in the 1980s simply did not occur, and I do not know why he has claimed them now,” the 80-year-old Takei said in a series of tweets.

Scott R. Brunton told The Hollywood Reporter he was 23 at the time, living in Hollywood and working as a waiter when he met Takei at a bar. They exchanged numbers, he said, speaking by telephone from time to time, when Takei invited Brunton to dinner, the theater and back to his condo for drinks soon after Brunton had broken up with a boyfriend.

He said he grew dizzy and “must have passed out,” awaking to his pants around his ankles and Takei groping him. He said he extricated himself and left.

The Hollywood Reporter said Friday it spoke to four longtime friends of Brunton who said he had confided in them about Takei years ago.

Takei said on Twitter that right now, it’s a “he said/he said situation” and that those who know him “understand that non-consensual acts are so antithetical to my values and my practices, the very idea that someone would accuse me of this is quite personally painful.”

Friends, I'm writing to respond to the accusations made by Scott R. Bruton. I want to assure you all that I am as shocked and bewildered at these claims as you must feel reading them. /1 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 11, 2017 The events he describes back in the 1980s simply did not occur, and I do not know why he has claimed them now. I have wracked my brain to ask if I remember Mr. Brunton, and I cannot say I do. /2 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 11, 2017 But I do take these claims very seriously, and I wanted to provide my response thoughtfully and not out of the moment. /3 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 11, 2017 Right now it is a he said / he said situation, over alleged events nearly 40 years ago. But those that know me understand that non-consensual acts are so antithetical to my values and my practices, the very idea that someone would accuse me of this is quite personally painful. /4 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 11, 2017 Brad, who is 100 percent beside me on this, as my life partner of more than 30 years and now my husband, stands fully by my side. I cannot tell you how vital it has been to have his unwavering support and love in these difficult times. /5 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 11, 2017 Thanks to many of you for all the kind words and trust. It means so much to us. Yours in gratitude, George /end — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 11, 2017

Also Saturday, a clip of audio surfaced from Takei’s appearance on Howard Stern’s radio show last month. The interview was recorded less than two weeks after sexual assault accusations against fallen film mogul Harvey Weinstein were made public. Stern and Takei were discussing the “irony” of the Weinstein case and the audiotape of President Donald Trump boasting about grabbing women’s genitals years ago, when Stern asked Takei whether he had ever grabbed a man’s genitals against their will.

Takei, a staunch Trump opponent, initially was silent, then said “uh oh” and laughed. Stern asks again and Takei said “Some people are kind of skittish, or maybe, um, uh, afraid, and you’re trying to persuade.”

Stern and his co-host, Robin Quivers, persisted, asking Takei whether he ever held a job over somebody for sex and he said no.

Quivers asked if he did “this grabbing at work.” Takei said “It was either in my home. They came to my home.”

In another development in the barrage of sexual assault, harassment and rape allegations to rock the entertainment and other industries, Massachusetts prosecutors will meet with the son of a former Boston TV news anchor who said Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted the teenage boy at a Nantucket restaurant.

Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe told The Boston Globe on Friday the meeting “will occur soon.”

Heather Unruh told reporters Wednesday that Spacey stuck his hand down her then-18-year-old-son’s pants and grabbed his genitals while the two of them were at a restaurant in July 2016. Unruh said Spacey ultimately left to use the bathroom and when he was out of sight, her son ran away.

Spacey’s lawyer didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment Saturday.