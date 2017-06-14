ad-fullscreen
Stay thirsty: ‘Most interesting man’ now pitching tequila

The Associated Press
June 14, 2017 - 5:54 am
 

NEW YORK — “The Most Interesting Man in the World” is giving up beer for tequila.

Actor Jonathan Goldsmith appeared as the sophisticated, eccentric and worldly pitchman for Dos Equis beer for nearly a decade. He’s now promoting Astral Tequila.

In a new ad, the 78-year-old Goldsmith nods at his Dos Equis days by raising a glass of tequila and saying, “I told you I don’t always drink beer.”

Dos Equis announced Goldsmith’s departure from the long-running ad campaign last year. It has continued the campaign with a younger actor.

