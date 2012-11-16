STEPHANIE BONGIOVI, BON JOVI’S DAUGHTER, GETS HEROIN CHARGES DROPPED

CLINTON, N.Y. — Drug charges against Jon Bon Jovi’s 19-year-old daughter have been dropped, a central New York prosecutor said Thursday. Stephanie Bongiovi was found unresponsive by medics after she apparently overdosed on heroin in a Hamilton College dorm early Wednesday. Town of Kirkland police charged Bongiovi, of Red Bank, N.J., and fellow student Ian Grant, also of Red Bank, with possession of a small amount of heroin and marijuana.