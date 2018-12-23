Celebrity

Steve Carell talks about ‘Welcome to Marwel’ and ‘Beautiful Boy’

By C.L. Gaber • Special to the Review-Journal
December 23, 2018 - 10:58 am
 

He wasn’t supposed to be funny. Steve Carell’s father was an electrical engineer and his mother was a psychiatric nurse.

Funny wasn’t encouraged as a career choice.

“Mom worked nights because there were four boys who were sent to private school,” Carell, 56, recalled. “I felt like I owed them something that sounded better than ‘I’m going to be an actor.’ It didn’t sound like a legitimate career choice at the time.

“I wanted to say the words ‘doctor’ or ‘lawyer’ because I heard those were real jobs,” he said.

Luckily for all, he took a career veer. He ended up as Michael Scott on the popular sitcom “The Office” from 2005-13, and he starred in movies including “The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” “Crazy, Stupid, Love” and “Dan in Real Life.”

Carell has Oscar chances this year for his more dramatic turns as a father trying to get his son off drugs in “Beautiful Boy” and a man who creates a fantasy world to deal with a brutal attack that leads to a brain issue in “Welcome to Marwen,” directed by Robert Zemeckis. Enough? Hardly. He also plays Donald Rumsfeld in “Vice.”

Review-Journal: What is a great Sunday in your world?

Steve Carell: It’s a day to just hang around with my wife and kids (Elizabeth, 17, and John, 14). What could be better? It’s about bike rides and making breakfast and some board games. Maybe my wife and I will watch something, although we never binge. We like to spread a good show out so it doesn’t end too quickly. We like to savor.

In “Welcome to Marwen” you play real-life artist Mark Hogancamp.

I play a man who is a victim of a really awful hate crime. He heals himself through his art. What drew me is I saw a documentary about Mark’s life and I was just … it’s hard to even find the words. Once I saw this documentary, I couldn’t stop thinking about this man and found out who had the rights to his story. It really got inside of me. I found out Robert Zemeckis had optioned it. It was a little bit intimidating to throw my hat in the ring and say, “Consider me.” It was the first time I had ever done something like that.

What moved you so much about this man?

Mark is a kind person full of generosity of spirit. In the face of something so terrible, he came out the other side as a beacon of the resilience of human spirit. I think he’s the greatest and we’ve become friends.

When did you first meet Mark?

Bob Zemeckis and I went to upstate New York to meet and spend time with him. He could not have been a nicer person. He’s very shy and has a great sense of humor. What struck me most is he lacks any sort of cynicism. That’s why I wanted to do the movie. In our world, we’re surrounded by so many cynical thoughts. It moved me that he doesn’t have cynicism when he was a victim of a hate crime. He channeled his anger and pain into something beautiful and productive.

You had another role this year as a father trying to get his son off drugs in “Beautiful Boy.”

It’s every parent’s worst nightmare. Believe me, every night since we shot the film, I’ve come home and hugged my kids hard. This story was so intimate and so compelling that I remain grateful that the real David and Nic Sheff, who both wrote books about their experiences, entrusted us to bring their lives to the big screen.

Does the film offer any answers?

The main component of this film is love. It’s about the love between members of this family and the dynamic between wonderful people who cherish one another through good times and bad. It’s about love — love without judgment, love even when you can’t control what’s happening.

You grew up in Massachusetts where no one in your family was in showbiz.

I definitely went a different way from the family, but it wasn’t planned. I was just that kid who liked to create sketches. I was in all the school plays. It didn’t start out as a career choice. Acting was just something fun. I was actually about to apply to law school, but first my parents sat me down and we made up a list of what I really liked to do in life. Acting kept coming up. My parents looked at each other and said, “You don’t want to go to law school. Why not give acting a real shot?”

In college, you got your start in public life as a DJ.

I was Sapphire Steve on the air at 5 a.m. when no one was listening. No one!

Do you remember your first film role?

I was in John Hughes’ last film, “Curly Sue.” I played Tessio, the waiter. I didn’t speak at all. Jim Belushi walks into a restaurant, the maître d’ says “Tessio,” and I walk right up. I got to work for three days, which was really exciting. I got a few days off working as a real waiter at the Hard Rock Cafe. … I didn’t care about the size of the role. I just wanted to work.

How did you know that your wife, Nancy, was the one?

She was in an improv class that I was teaching. She was so funny, smart and beautiful. All the boxes were checked in my head. But at the time, I really thought she hated me because she was pretty quiet. Later, I found out that she was just as nervous and trying to be cool, which really made me fall in love with her.

You’re knee-deep in the teenage years. Any parenting advice?

I don’t like to give advice. But with kids, I think it’s about how you keep throwing love. Maybe that’s the answer.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
New American Eagle flagship on the Las Vegas Strip lets you customize your clothing
American Eagle flagship on the Las Vegas Strip lets you customize your clothing
Bellagio Conservatory display is Majestic Holiday Magic
Majestic Holiday Magic at the Bellagio Conservatory
Las Vegas Ready for 2019 NYE Fireworks Show
The city of Las Vegas is ready to celebrate "America's Party" with a new and improved fireworks show that will pay tribute to the Golden Knights.
Sugar Factory makes a shareable Christmas cocktail
If you’re looking to share holiday cheer, this goblet is big enough to split among at least a few friends. The bubbly punch is made with cherry vodka, cranberry juice and a scoop of Christmas tree gummy candies — just in case it’s not sufficiently sweet.
New Year's Eve fireworks are ready to fly in Las Vegas
Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and Fireworks by Grucci unveil details of “America’s Party 2019” New Year's Eve fireworks and entertainment extravaganza during a news conference at the Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. (K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Liberace Museum at Thriller Villa
The Thriller Villa in Las Vegas was not only home to Michael Jackson, but now houses the Liberace Museum collection.
The Magical Forest at Opportunity Village
Opportunity Village's Magical Forest added 1 million lights and a synchronized music show visible from all over the forest this year. The holiday attraction, which began in 1991, has a train, rides, food and entertainment along with the light displays. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cinebarre theaters opens at Palace Station
Cinebarre is the new dine-in multiplex movie theater at Palace Station. Food and drink can be delivered to you in the theater. And there is a bar, restaurant and lounge. (Christopher Lawrence/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tim Burton's imaginative artwork coming to Las Vegas
Tim Burton's imaginative artwork coming to Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Holiday poultry with Tim and Chemaine Jensen of Village Meat & Wine
Tim and Chemaine Jensen of Village Meat & Wine explain the different types of poultry available for the holidays. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Spring Preserve kicks off its Holiday Express
Springs Preserve hosts its Holiday Express, which includes a train ride, visits with Santa, SNOW, and a village winter wonderland.
Artists from Cirque du Soleil contribute art to Las Vegas art exhibit
Artists from Cirque du Soleil contribute art to Las Vegas gallery exhibit
Red Plate on the Las Vegas Strip serves a cocktail made with blooming jasmine tea
Red Plate on the Las Vegas Strip serves a cocktail made with jasmine tea
Benny the Ice Skating Dog
Benny is a Las Vegas Labrador who was rescued by former pro skater Cheryl Del Sanyo, and trained to ice skate. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Nevada State Museum
The Nevada State Museum of Las Vegas, located at the Springs Preserve, covers all eras of the state, from prehistoric to today.
Throw a better dinner party
Cash appears at Baseball Winter Meetings
Lights FC mascot Cash plays the electronic drums at the EZ Inflatables’ booth on Tuesday at the Baseball Winter Meetings trade show at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.
5 albums to soundtrack your holiday gatherings in style
1. Various Artists, “Holidays Rule," with Rufus Wainwright, The Shins, Calexico and more. 2. Various Artists, “We Wish You a Metal Xmas and a Headbanging New Year," with Lemmy Kilmister, Alice Cooper, Chuck Billy and others. 3. Various Artists, “Christmas on Death Row," featuring Snoop Dogg and Nate Dogg to name but a few. 4. Bright Eyes, “A Christmas Album.” 5. Various Artists, "The Motown Christmas Album." (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Inside the kitchen at Springs Preserve
The staff of Divine Events do party preparation in the kitchen at Divine Cafe at Springs Preserve. With nine parties the following day, this is a particularly busy time for the crew. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
WinterFest
WinterFest in Henderson.
Miss Rodeo America Fashion Show
The 28 women contestants of Miss Rodeo America compete in a fashion show at the Tropicana on Dec. 7, 2018.
Tournament Of Kings Holiday Show
Wizards and warriors are ready for the holidays at Excalibur's Tournament of Kings Holiday Dinner Show.
Take a dive with the Silverton mermaids
A visit to the Silverton Casino Hotel is not complete without taking in the popular, and very unique, mermaid show.
Cowboys and western aficionados can buy virtually anything at Cowboy Christmas
Vegas Golden Knights Christmas Display
In the Las Vegas Valley, the chances of getting a white Christmas are slim. But this year, you can have a “Knight” Christmas. A Henderson resident has a Christmas lights display that is synchronized to the entrance music for the Golden Knights. GG Misa’s Knights light show is played every 30 minutes from 5 to 10 nightly. His light show consists of two songs: Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” and the entrance music, “Le Castle Vania,” from the movie “John Wick.” The display is located at 730 Bollons Island St. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Reivew-Journal)
Holiday Hooch At El Cortez is Just in Time For Repeal Day And Christmas
Holiday Hooch At El Cortez Is Just In Time For Repeal Day And Christmas. Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal
TV's LGBT superheroes
Green Valley Ranch's Winter's Village
The Mob Museum
Best Friend Menu Reveal Wednesday
Chef Roy Choi tells us what to expect from Wednesday’s Facebook Live Menu Reveal for his new Park MGM restaurant Best Friend. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Celebrity
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Celebrity Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like