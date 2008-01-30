TALK-SHOW HOST O’BRIEN SHAVES ‘STRIKE BEARD’

The writers’ strike may not be over, but the days of a bearded Conan O’Brien are gone.
This week, the "Late Night" host showed off his smooth new look, calling it “a huge story.”
