Taylor Swift announces major career move after the conclusion of her Eras Tour

Taylor Swift performing at the Eras Tour. (AMG-Parade)
By Sammi Burke AMG-Parade
October 15, 2024 - 3:44 pm
 

Taylor Swift has finally revealed her plans for the conclusion of her record-breaking Eras Tour, which made a stop at Allegiant Stadium in March 2023, and they involved a major new career move.

In an exclusive announcement shared with fans on Good Morning America on Tuesday, Oct. 15, that she’s adding a new title to her already massive resume: author.

You read that right: “The Manuscript” singer is officially releasing the very first book of her career, centered around what she calls “the most wonderous tour of her life.” The “official retrospective” will feature 256 pages of never-before-seen photos from the tour, along with “stories and memories from Taylor herself.”

As a bonus, she’s also finally releasing physical copies of the complete anthology of The Tortured Poets Department, which fans have been begging for since its surprise release following the album’s original tracklist.

Both products are set to be Target exclusives, available to order starting on Black Friday.

Fans first caught onto the excitement early on Tuesday morning when the morning program’s broadcast teased “the announcement from the popstar turning the page on a new era.”

While the phrasing certainly sounded like it could be a tease toward a brand-new album, most believed she wouldn’t drop anything until after the conclusion of the Eras Tour this December, leaving many to assume it to be a hype announcement for the commencement of the final leg of the record-breaking concert in Miami this upcoming weekend.

However, a few caught onto the teaser’s emphasis on the word “page,” leaving them to wonder what else might be at play.

Co-anchor Robin Roberts then teased the “special announcement” that would be considered a “big gift for her fans,” which left fans “SHAKING,” in all caps, as they waited to hear it, realizing that there was definitely something bigger coming.

The exciting news follows years of hope from fans for the musician to release a novel, with fans previously speculating that Swift could have written the novel Argylle under a pseudonym and another rumor that she was releasing a surprise memoir last summer taking off.

