Taylor Swift donates $100K to family of radio DJ killed at Chiefs parade

Taylor Swift appears to have donated $100,000 to the family of the local radio DJ fatally shot in Kansas City Wednesday at the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade.

Taylor Swift celebrates on the field after the Kansas City Chiefs 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images/TNS)

The Grammy-winning billionaire, 34, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, submitted two donations of $50,000 apiece early Friday toward the family of Elizabeth Lopez-Galvan, according to the donors listed on the GoFundMe page.

Swift’s contributions are the top donations for the fund so far. Each donation was accompanied by a message from the pop star: “Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift”

Lopez-Galvan, who used the “Lisa G” moniker while co-hosting “Taste of Tejano,” died Wednesday after gunfire broke out at around 2 p.m. local time near Union Station, as thousands celebrated the Chiefs’ second consecutive Super Bowl win.

“It is with sincere sadness and an extremely heavy and broken heart that we let our community know that KKFI DJ Lisa Lopez, host of ‘Taste of Tejano’ lost her life today in the shooting at the KC Chiefs’ rally. Our hearts and prayers are with her family,” station KKFI 90.1 FM said in a statement on its Facebook page. “This senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC Community.”

The 43-year-old mother of two — and one of the few Latina DJs in the area — was with her son, an avid Chiefs fan, who was also shot.

Of the more than 20 people wounded in the shooting, at least 11 were children between ages 6 and 15. As of Thursday, Lopez-Galvan’s son’s condition is unknown.

Two juveniles have been detained in connection with the shooting, which authorities say seems to have been the result from an altercation rather than a premeditated plot.

Kansas City officials on Tuesday suggested that Swift’s team had been advised to keep the singer from the parade, as it could contribute to the anticipated mayhem. Her attendance at Sunday’s showdown between the Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers is reported to have contributed to making it the most-watched Super Bowl of all time.

Swift has not publicly remarked on the shooting, though she did on Friday promote her upcoming album.