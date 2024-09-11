Taylor Swift fans slam Elon Musk after he sends ‘disgusting’ offer to the singer

The X owner used his own social media platform to send a “disgusting” offer to the singer following her formal endorsement of Kamala Harris for president.

Taylor Swift fans — and other people who respect women — are slamming Elon Musk after the X owner used his own social media platform to send a “disgusting” offer to the singer following her formal endorsement of Kamala Harris for president. (TCA)

Taylor Swift fans — and other people who respect women — are slamming Elon Musk after the X owner used his own social media platform to send a “disgusting” offer to the singer following her formal endorsement of Kamala Harris for president.

The tech mogul inexplicably took to the site formerly known as Twitter shortly after midnight on Wednesday, Sept. 11, tweeting, “Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life.”

It’s an apparent response to the way she signed off a lengthy message encouraging her followers to register to vote and do their own research to determine the candidate that best matches their values while revealing that she was going to be voting for the Harris/Tim Walz ticket this November. She signed her endorsement off as a “Childless Cat Lady,” in reference to viral comments previously made by Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance.

But the internet at large banded together to express their disdain for the Tesla CEO and his “gross” and “creepy” commentary.

“This might genuinely be the worst thing he has ever tweeted,” one X user, named Jeff Michael, wrote in response. “Just a disgusting pig with zero respect for women.”

Taylor Swift signed her endorsement of Kamala Harris with “Childless Cat Lady.”

In response, Elon Musk tweeted that he wanted to impregnate her.

This might genuinely be the worst thing he has ever tweeted. Just a disgusting pig with zero respect for women. pic.twitter.com/AutIHoYjlM— Jeff Michael (@ZeoVGM) September 11, 2024

“is elon musk just openly sexually harassing taylor swift?” another user questioned, while former Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway’s daughter Claudia wrote, “You’re creepy. Full stop,” and someone else declared that it was a “gross piece of s—t that runs this website.”

“All the words in the English language and you thought those were the best ones to put together…. Weird man….” another reply to his original post read.

Musk, of course, is known to have at least 12 children already, though he isn’t as vocal about his brood as Nick Cannon is, who is often made the butt of the joke over his large family.

Next: Charlamagne Tha God Makes a Bold Declaration About Taylor Swift and the NFL