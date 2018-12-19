Terry Fator’s Las Vegas home is a Christmas wonderland – VIDEO

The Christmas decorations at Terry and Angie Fator’s home in southwest Las Vegas are arguably better than a hotel’s holiday display.

Every room of Terry and Angie Fator's Las Vegas home is filled wih decorations. (Mat Luschek/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)

When the Las Vegas Strip comedian and ventrloquist married his bride, they both realized how much they love going overboard with Christmas decorations.

Angie owned a catering and event company for 20 years and has experience with decorating.

“Once we moved into this house, I had an open slate,” she said.

The decor incorporates Angie’s choice elegance, but also spots of whimsy that Terry enjoys.

Every room of the house is filled with decoration. Terry even has his own little winter wonderland inside their spa.

Terry said he did all the decorating himself before he met his wife, and it wasn’t anywhere near as grand.

Today their home is wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling Christmas. It involves Peanuts scenes, full size Santas, and at least 14 Christmas trees.

“Anytime we see a Santa Claus, we buy it and put it in,” Terry says, “We’re kind of Santa Claus collectors.”

Terry and Angie also bedizen their residence for Halloween, Easter and the Fouth of July.

