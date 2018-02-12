The Force flows at Fisher family auction in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Todd Fisher, center, who presided over the estate sale that included almost 800 items collected by Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, talks to Murray Sawchuk, right, during the auction at McManus Auctions in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. The money raised from the sale, which included movie costumes, props, and an assortment of personal belongings, will be donated to the new Debbie Reynolds Performing Arts Scholarship at UNLV. "The goal behind this scholarship is to find the next Debbie Reynolds or Carrie Fisher," said Fisher. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo