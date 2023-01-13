‘This is a crazy life. This is nuts’: Robbie Knievel’s high-flying life in Vegas

The Knievel family legacy lives on in town via a pizzeria and planned museum

Evel Knievel poses with his son Robbie Knievel at press conference, March 1989, to announce he will jump over fountains of Caesar's Palace, Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)

FILE - Robbie Knievel gives a thumbs up after jumping a train at the Texas State Railroad Park in Palestine, Texas on Feb. 23, 2000. Knievel, an American stunt performer, died early Friday at a hospice in Reno, Nev., with his daughters at his side, his brother Kelly Knievel said. He was 60. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

Kaptain Robbie Knievel lands a motorcycle jump before the start of the IRL Firestone 550 auto race at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, June 5, 2010. (AP Photo/Larry Papke)

Daredevil Evel Knievel and his son and fellow daredevil Robbie Knievel embrace at the top of the landing ramp prior to Robbie's successful 180-ft jump during the fifth annual Evel Knievel Days in Butte, Mont., in this July 28, 2006, file photo. Knievel, left, the hard-living motorcycle daredevil whose exploits made him an international icon in the 1970s, died Friday, Nov. 30, 2007. He was 69. (AP Photo/The Montana Standard, Walter Hinick, file)

FILE - Motorcycle daredevil Robbie Knievel, the son of daredevil Evel Knievel, soars over seven vintage aircraft on the flight deck of the USS Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum in New York on July 31, 2004. Knievel, an American stunt performer, died early Friday at a hospice in Reno, Nev., with his daughters at his side, his brother Kelly Knievel said. He was 60. (AP Photo/Stuart Ramson, File)

Stunt motorcycle driver Robbie Knievel is introduced on the ramp prior to making his jump over 21 Hummers at Texas Motor Speedway, Saturday, June 7, 2008, in Fort Worth. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Heat from pyrotechnics creates a heat wave effect as motorcycle stunt rider Robbie Knievel successfully jumps over 21 Hummers prior to an IRL race at Texas Motor Speedway, Saturday, June 7, 2008, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

FILE - Daredevil Robbie Knievel is backlit in flames as he jumps over 24 delivery trucks, a 200 foot gap, at Kings Island amusement park in Mason, Ohio on May 24, 2008. Knievel, an American stunt performer, died early Friday at a hospice in Reno, Nev., with his daughters at his side, his brother Kelly Knievel said. He was 60. (AP Photo/David Kohl, File)

Stunt motorcycle driver Robbie Knievel performs a stunt for fans prior to making his jump over 21 Hummers at Texas Motor Speedway, Saturday, June 7, 2008, in Fort Worth. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Daredevil Robbie "Kaptain" Knievel jumps over 24 delivery trucks, his longest gap ever of 200 feet, at Kings Island amusement park, Saturday, May 24, 2008 in Mason, Ohio. Thirty-three years agao, on Oct. 25, 1975, Robbie's father, Evel Knievel made history when he successfully jumped 14 buses at Kings Island. A crowd of more than 40,000 people witnessed the jump. (AP Photo/David Kohl)

FILE - Robbie Knievel appears after his motorcycle jump before the start of the IRL Firestone 550 auto race at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas on June 5, 2010. Knievel, an American stunt performer, died early Friday at a hospice in Reno, Nev., with his daughters at his side, his brother Kelly Knievel said. He was 60. (AP Photo/Randy Holt, File)

Motorcycle daredevil Robbie Knievel successfully jumps his cycle for more than 125 feet at the Capitol Friday, June 12, 2009, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Harry Cabluck)

Stunt motorcycle driver Robbie Knievel successfully jumps over 21 Hummers prior to an IRL race at Texas Motor Speedway, Saturday, June 7, 2008, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Robbie Knievel stands with his father Evel Knievel, famed daredevil stunt rider, at the New York Auto show while promoting his April 14th motorcycle at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas March 26, 1989. (AP Photo/David A Cantor)

Robbie Knievel successfully lands after jumping his motorcycle over 30 limousines at the Tropicana Hotel in Las Vegas on Tuesday night, Feb. 24, 1998. Knievel traveled at nearly 100 mph to set the distance record of more than 230 feet. The jump was part of a two-hour television special. (AP Photo/Jeff Scheid)

Robbie Knievel, right, kisses his daredevil father, Evel, before successfully jumping over 30 limousines on his motorcycle at the Tropicana Hotel in Las Vegas on Tuesday night, Feb. 24, 1998. Knievel traveled at nearly 100 mph to set the distance record of more than 230 feet. Knievel, 35, gained fame in April of 1989 when he jumped the fountains at Caesars Palace, a feat that nearly killed his father 21 years earlier. (AP Photo/Jeff Scheid)

Robbie Knievel descends toward the landing ramp of his 130 foot motorcycle jump from top of the 16 story high west tower to the east tower of the Jockey Club in Las Vegas Thursday, Feb. 4, 1999. Knievel, wearing a white leather jumpsuit with blue stars, ran his motorcycle up the ramps several times before taking off for the quick jump without a safety net or a parachute. Knievel had 220 feet on the first tower to reach the needed speed and 150 feet to stop once he landed on the second. (AP Photo/ Las Vegas Review-Journal, Craig L. Moran)

FILE - Robbie Knievel appears after his motorcycle jump before the start of the IRL Firestone 550 auto race at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas on June 5, 2010. Knievel, an American stunt performer, died early Friday at a hospice in Reno, Nev., with his daughters at his side, his brother Kelly Knievel said. He was 60. (AP Photo/Randy Holt, File)

Motorcycle stunt driver Robbie Knievel successfully jumps over 21 Hummers prior to an IRL auto race at Texas Motor Speedway, Saturday, June 7, 2008, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Robbie Knievel poses for a photograph Sept. 5, 1997 at the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson, Kan. During a Tuesday evening, Sept. 9, 1997, performance, Knievel is scheduled to jump over a line of 25 automobiles with his motorcycle. Evel Knievel, 58, didn't want his son following in his footsteps, Robbie said. He remembers rides to the hospital with his father after unsuccessful motorcycle stunts. (AP Photo/Monty Davis)

Stunt motorcycle driver Robbie Knievel lands after jumping over 21 Hummers prior to an IndyCar Series auto race at Texas Motor Speedway, Saturday, June 7, 2008, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Kaptain Robbie Knievel flies on his motorcycle for a jump before the start of the IRL Firestone 550 auto race at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, June 5, 2010. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Stunt motorcyclist Robbie Knievel pauses in front of the Capitol before his scheduled jump Friday, June 12, 2009, in Austin, Texas. The daredevil plans a jump of more than 125-feet jump, scheduled for late Friday night. (AP Photo/Harry Cabluck)

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 1974 file photo Daredevil motorcyclist Evel Knievel poses at the open-air Canadian national exhibition stadium in Toronto. A judge has dismissed a trademark infringement lawsuit filed by Evel Knievel’s son against the Walt Disney Co. and movie company Pixar over a “Toy Story 4” daredevil character named Duke Caboom. Kelly Knievel said Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, he's disappointed and may take the case to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 1974, file photo Daredevil motorcyclist Evel Knievel sails over 7 Mack trucks during a practice jump in the open-air Canadian national exhibition stadium in Toronto. A judge has dismissed a trademark infringement lawsuit filed by Evel Knievel’s son against the Walt Disney Co. and movie company Pixar over a “Toy Story 4” daredevil character named Duke Caboom. Kelly Knievel said Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, he's disappointed and may take the case to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco. (AP Photo, File)

Robbie Knievel, the 24-year-old son of daredevil Evel Knievel, jumping his motorcycle 153 1/2 feet over 22 parked cars. This jump beats his famous dad's longest attempt by about 25 feet and his own record by 44 feet. While airborne Robbie let go of the handlebars. There were 12,000 fans in attendence. Location is the Silver Bowl (now Sam Boyd Stadium) 7000 East Russell Road. In paper 1987-05-06 page 1F.

Robbie Knievel, the 24-year-old son of daredevil Evel Knievel, jumping his motorcycle 153 1/2 feet over 22 parked cars. This jump beats his famous dad's longest attempt by about 25 feet and his own record by 44 feet. While airborne Robbie let go of the handlebars. There were 12,000 fans in attendence. Location is the Silver Bowl (now Sam Boyd Stadium) 7000 East Russell Road. In paper 1987-05-06 page 1F.

Robbie Knievel, the 24-year-old son of daredevil Evel Knievel, jumping his motorcycle 153 1/2 feet over 22 parked cars. This jump beats his famous dad's longest attempt by about 25 feet and his own record by 44 feet. While airborne Robbie let go of the handlebars. There were 12,000 fans in attendence. Location is the Silver Bowl (now Sam Boyd Stadium) 7000 East Russell Road. In paper 1987-05-06 page 1F.

199321 ROBBIE KNIEVEL BUILDING TO BUILDING DEATH JUMP LIVE: Daredevil Kaptain Robbie Knievel will attempt to set a new world motorcycle record by jumping over 180 feet from one 20-story building to another 20-story building without a safety net -- live -- in ROBBIE KNIEVEL BUILDING TO BUILDING DEATH JUMP LIVE on FOX Thursday, Feb. 4 (8:00-9:00 PM ET live/PT tape). Â©1999 FOX BROADCASTING COMPANY CR: Karen Moskowitz/FOX Karen Moskowitz

He was a natural-born daredevil who managed to achieve something even his father couldn’t — which is saying something, considering that dad was perhaps America’s most famous stunt performer, the adrenaline gland incarnate known as Evel Knievel, a man who was to a motorcycle what a cannonball is to a cannon.

On April 14, 1989, Robbie Knievel successfully jumped the fountains at Caesars Palace, completing a feat that the elder Knievel attempted in 1967, but came up just short, crashing into a safety ramp, rendering his body a painful series of stress fractures.

“That was for you, dad,” Robbie said as he hugged his father upon landing the perilous jump in front of 30,000 spectators on the Strip and myriad more TV viewers.

It was a wild, dangerous, “Did-you-just-see-that?!” moment in a life full of them.

Early Friday morning, that life came to an end: Robbie Knievel died after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer in Reno, Nevada.

He was 60 years old.

But the Knievel family’s legacy lives on a city that was the site of four of his most memorable jumps, from downtown’s Evel Knievel-themed Evel Pie pizzeria to the forthcoming Evel Knievel Museum, which will be relocating here from its current home in Topeka, Kansas.

According to Robbie’s older brother Kelly Knievel, who co-owns Evel Pie, being daredevils was just who his brother and father were.

“In my dad and Robbie’s case, there’s no separation between their daredevil-ness and their feats and how they lived their life,” he explains.

Born on May 7, 1962 in Butte, Montana, Robbie Knievel began riding motorcycles at age seven. The very next year, he performed his first show with his father at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, joining him on tour when he was but 12 years old.

In the decades that followed, he’d become a renowned daredevil in his own right, completing nearly 350 jumps and notching 20 world records.

A number of his most famous feats took place in these parts.

Following his jump over the Caesars fountains, he soared over a row of 30 limousines in the Tropicana parking lot in February 1998, breaking his own record of 230 feet by one foot as part of Fox TV show “Daredevils Live; Shattering the Records.”

The following February, he jumped 130 feet between the two towers of The Jockey Club during another television Fox special, “Robbie Knievel Building-to-Building Death Jump Live.”

“I was worried about the speed,” Knievel told the R-J after completing the jump. “‘I thought, ‘This is crazy, this is a crazy life. This is nuts.’ But it’s not like I was going to get off my bike and say, ‘I’m not doing it, I’m chicken.’”

Three months later, Knievel set another record by flying over a 1,500-foot gorge near the Grand Canyon.

In his final Vegas performance, Knievel jumped in front of the volcano at the Mirage on New Year’s Eve 2008.

For all his record-breaking success as a stunt performer, Knievel struggled with alcohol abuse in his personal life.

Following a DUI charge in 2013, he acknowledged to “TMZ Live” that he had a drinking problem.

Two years later, he was arrested again for a DUI after running a red light and causing a four-car pile-up in Butte.

“Robbie lived hard — same as his jumps,” Kelly says. “The life of a daredevil is just not easy.”

Above all else, though, Robbie Knievel was an entertainer, just like his father, which is why Vegas fit both of them as snugly as their star-spangled, red-white-and-blue leather biking suits.

Hence, the family name lives on at the memorabilia-strewn Evel Pie, which opened in 2016.

“They’ve done a great job using the legend and brand of Evel Knievel to make a very successful restaurant,” Kelly says of his partners in the project, which include Golden Tiki owner Branden Powers, Jeff Fine and Seth Schorr.

He also notes that the Evel Knievel Museum and Extreme Sports Hall of Fame will be coming to town soon.

“It just got approved last week,” Kelly notes. “We’ll start construction on that. It’ll be great for Las Vegas. We’re really looking forward to it.”

The museum will carry on the Knievel legacy, much like Robbie did.

“It takes a lot of guts and glory to be a daredevil,” Kelly says. “Robbie had both.”

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @jbracelin76 on Instagram