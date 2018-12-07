Celebrity

Tyler Perry pays off $400K worth of layaways at Walmart stores

The Associated Press
December 6, 2018 - 7:54 pm
 

ATLANTA — Customers at two suburban Atlanta Walmart stores received a holiday surprise when they found out actor Tyler Perry had paid for their layaway items.

Perry, who intended the gift to be anonymous, confirmed the move in a video posted Thursday to Twitter.

He spent $434,000 on items at a Walmart in East Point and another store in Douglasville. That covered all but one penny of the balances.

In the post, Tyler said customers only had to pay one cent to get their purchases. He says he knows people are struggling and he’s just “really, really grateful to be able to be in a position to do this.”

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
More in Celebrity
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Celebrity Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like