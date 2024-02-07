Vegas chapel wants to marry Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce for free

Chapel of the Flowers wants to marry a Taylor and a Travis, whether they’re the super star couple or not.

Taylor Swift kisses Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after an AFC Championship NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. The Kansas City Chiefs won 17-10. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Louise, left, and Erkan Kaya, from Glasgow, Scotland, pose for a photo in front of the wedding-inspired version of the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign on Monday, April 4, 2022, at Chapel of the Flowers, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

One Vegas wedding chapel is offering to pay for Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s wedding ceremony after Super Bowl Sunday.

Chapel of the Flowers said they want to wed the couple after the two became a power couple over the past several months.

The NFL nor Swift have revealed if the singer will make it to Las Vegas for the game, as the singer is currently on tour in Japan.

“We’re ready to make the Big Game even bigger for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce with a wedding in one of our famous chapels!” chapel CEO Donne Kerestic said in a news release. “If they’re game to turn their ‘Big Day’ into a Vegas extravaganza, we’ve got an aisle prepared and ready to go. Vegas weddings are the real MVP!”

The chapel is also offering a free wedding on Super Bowl Sunday to any couple named Taylor and Travis — not just the super stars.

“For those not eligible for a Super Bowl ring, how about a game-day wedding with some Las Vegas Bling?” Kerestic said.