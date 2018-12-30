Celebrity

‘Vice’ star Amy Adams would like to find her inner diva

By C.L. Gaber • Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 30, 2018 - 10:38 am
 

Amy Adams would like to find her inner diva, but five Oscar nominations later, there is no difficult movie-star side. No demands. No hissy fits.

“I’d love to be a diva,” says the actress, who grew up in Castle Rock, Colorado, the middle of seven kids. “But then I’d have to send so many apology notes for my abhorrent behavior. I’m polite. I was taught to believe in manners. I say ‘Please’ and ‘Thank you’ a lot.”

Adams, 44, might be saying “Thank you” at the Golden Globes on Jan. 6 — she’s nominated for her role as Lynne Cheney in the new film “Vice,” about one of the most influential vice presidents in United States history, played by Christian Bale.

There is Oscar buzz for Adams, who was nominated for “Junebug” (2005), “Doubt” (2008), “The Fighter” (2010), “The Master” (2012) and “American Hustle” (2014).

Review-Journal: What is a perfect Sunday for you?

Amy Adams: I just love a quiet day with my family (daughter Aviana and husband Darren Le Gallo). Maybe we’re up early. We’re watching “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse.” I put on the coffee. Then maybe all of us go to the park or I go for a run. It’s nice to just be.

What do you make of all the Oscar buzz for “Vice?”

I just feel super grateful and blessed to work in this industry. To receive anything on top of that is just beyond. I’m always grateful for it — especially if it brings attention to the movie.

What did you know about Lynne Cheney going into “Vice?”

(Laughing) I didn’t really know much about her beyond that Eminem didn’t like her. Beyond that, all I knew were other people’s opinions of her. I learned she was not somebody who hid behind her husband. Lynne had her own career and certainly her own views.

What did you learn about Lynne from reading her books?

For one thing, she was never afraid to state her opinion. The other thing I hooked into with Lynne was that she shared her husband’s ambition. Ambition in a woman isn’t always seen in the same positive light as ambition in a man. But she wasn’t afraid to be ambitious at a time when it wasn’t encouraged in women. She’s a very intelligent woman with a doctorate, and she had definite ideas of what patriotism meant, tied into her love of American history.

Did you get the opportunity to meet the Cheneys?

Christian (Bale) always says that he hopes to meet Dick Cheney someday, but I don’t know about Lynne. I was told that she will always tell you the truth — whether she thinks you will like it or not! I guess, deep down, I would like to meet her whether she is happy with me doing this role or not.

You’ve said that Lynne Cheney reminded you of someone.

Lynne reminded me of my grandmother. My grandmother was from Utah and was raised on a farm. She used to take me to rodeos. Both Lynne and my grandmother have that really rich, steeped-in-history Americana feeling. And with both, you had a feeling that as hard as you pushed, you’re not going to get these women off their feet. These are women who picked themselves up by their bootstraps and made it happen. If I knew one thing it was that my grandmother — no matter what life threw at her — was still going to be upright. It was very inspiring.

What was it like growing up one of seven kids?

I was the middle kid, so I got away with a lot. Basically, I was this quiet and shy kid who never ate fast enough to get seconds. To this day, I hate when people pick off my plate. I’m like, “I’ll cut you a piece of it.”

What do you look for in a role?

It’s about letting go of likability now. I’ve learned it’s fine not to like a character. Male characters are allowed to be unlikable, but if a woman is unlikable, people go, “I don’t know …”

How has motherhood changed your career?

I’m concerned with time and where things shoot. During the school year, it gets harder to bring my daughter with me. Being a mom defines it for me now. But I’m happy to be in the position where I do get to make the choices that are best for my family.

What is one thing you’re trying to work on on a personal level?

I’ve been training myself to just say thank you when I get a compliment. I’ve learned, “Don’t say anything back. Just say thank you.”

