Who is the richest celebrity from every state?

Every state in the U.S. has a touch of star power. Some states are notably starrier than others, but the fortunes of all 50 wealthy actors, actresses, singers, fashion designers and authors profiled from these different states are impressive.

Holly Madison serves as grand marshal of the Las Vegas Great Santa Run in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Take a look at the richest celebrities from every state — some might be richer than you think.

Alabama: Lionel Richie

Born in Tuskegee, Alabama, Lionel Richie amassed a $200 million fortune churning out hits like “All Night Long,” “Dancing on the Ceiling” and “Hello.” The singer-songwriter has 11 hit solo albums to his name, including the 10-times platinum “Can’t Slow Down.” He also added to his wealth with his gig as an “American Idol” judge.

He will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5 as part of the Class of 2022.

Alaska: Holly Madison

She used to live in the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, but Holly Madison was raised in Craig, Alaska. Once the late Hugh Hefner’s No. 1 girlfriend, she rose to fame through her reality TV roles on “The Girls Next Door” and “Holly’s World.”

After leaving the mansion, she starred in a show on the Las Vegas Strip and wrote two New York Times bestsellers — “Down the Rabbit Hole” and “The Vegas Diaries” — that bumped her net worth to $16 million. More recently, she and her home in Hollywood Hills were featured in an episode of “Ghost Adventures” as she maintained her house was haunted. It was, the crew determined.

Arizona: Stevie Nicks

Singer Stevie Nicks was born in Phoenix and went on to have a legendary musical career as both a member of Fleetwood Mac and as a solo artist. Her solo hits include the songs “Talk to Me,” “Stand Back” and “Leather and Lace,” all of which reached the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Nicks has also had eight of her solo albums reach platinum or gold status.

Nicks’ success in the music world — which began in 1975 when Fleetwood Mac released its self-titled hit album — has led to her accumulating a net worth of $120 million.

Arkansas: Billy Bob Thornton

More than three decades in show business has made Billy Bob Thornton one of the most well-known Hollywood celebrities, but he was born in Hot Springs, Arkansas. The multitalented Oscar winner is best known for his work on “Sling Blade,” “Bad Santa” and “Friday Night Lights,” all of which have helped him build a net worth of $45 million.

In 2021, he sold his the 3,600-square-foot home in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, which he purchased for $2.7 million in 2013, for the full asking price of $3.65 million, according to the Los Angeles Times. He moved into a $3.11 million home in Agoura Hills, California, that has a 2,000-square-foot recording studio. He has released 4 solo albums.

California: George Lucas

George Lucas — the man behind the insanely popular “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones” film franchises — grew up on a walnut ranch in Modesto, California. Films produced by the Lucasfilm production company have grossed $6.3 billion, according to Box Office Mojo. In 2012, he sold his the company to Disney for $4 billion, helping to build his net worth to a massive $10 billion.

Colorado: Trey Parker

Trey Parker is richer than you might think. A Conifer, Colorado, native, Parker sits atop a $600 million fortune, thanks to his status as “South Park” co-creator and co-writer of the hit musical “Book of Mormon.”

Parker has invested his money in several properties through the years. In late 2021, Axios Denver reported he purchased four plots of land, zoned residential, in Morrison, Colorado, for $875,000. Fun fact: The land is at the intersection of Canon Street and South Park Avenue.

Connecticut: Seth MacFarlane

“Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane had humble beginnings in Kent, Connecticut, before amassing his $300 million fortune.

Fox executives paid MacFarlane $50,000 to create the “Family Guy” pilot back in 1998, but his paychecks have increased exponentially since then — and the show is still running. Ten years after that initial deal, the writer, actor and host signed a record-breaking $100 million deal with the network. His other projects — which include “American Dad,” “The Cleveland Show” and “Ted” — have also added to his nine-figure wealth.

Delaware: Ryan Phillippe

Ryan Phillippe is from New Castle, Delaware. The “Cruel Intentions” actor has a $30 million net worth.

Phillippe previously was married to actress Reese Witherspoon. They share two adult children, Ava and Deacon.

Florida: Ariana Grande

Nickelodeon-star-turned-pop diva Ariana Grande was born in Boca Raton, Florida. She first rose to fame on the show “Victorious” and got a starring role on its spin-off show “Sam & Cat.” Grande has since turned her focus to her singing career, which seems to be paying off: She was the first artist to achieve the top 3 Billboard Hot 100 spots since The Beatles in 1964, gliding on top with the singles “7 Rings,” “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored,” and “Thank U, Next.”

Between her acting, musical successes and her celebrity endorsement deals with brands like MAC Cosmetics, Grande is now worth $200 million.

Georgia: Kanye West

Although Kanye West is largely associated with Chicago, he was born in Atlanta. As of May 9, Forbes lists his net worth at $2 billion, while Celebrity Net Worth claims it’s $6.6 billion.

Beyond making money through his music, West’s other businesses and deals have helped to build his net worth. West owns 100% of Yeezy, which is tied to Adidas as the company produces, markets and distributes the shoes.

Hawaii: Bette Midler

Born and raised in Honolulu, Bette Midler’s $250 million net worth makes her one of the richest celebrities to hail from the tropical paradise.

Best known for her work on “The First Wives Club,” “Hocus Pocus” and “Beaches,” the three-time Grammy winner’s hit albums have sold more than 30 million copies. And in 2021, she published a children’s book titled, “The Tale of the Mandarin Duck: A Modern Fable.”

Idaho: Aaron Paul

Aaron Paul of “Breaking Bad” fame hails from Emmett, Idaho. The three-time Emmy winner has a net worth of $20 million. Paul stars in the fourth season of “Westworld” and has a guest spot in the final season of “Better Call Saul.” He also appears in the recently released sci-fi dark comedy “Dual.”

Illinois: Harrison Ford

From Han Solo to Indiana Jones, Harrison Ford has played some legendary roles over the course of his five-decades-long career. The Chicago native most recently voiced a character for “The Secret Life of Pets 2.” In 2022, he’s set to reclaim his hit movie role of Indiana Jones in an untitled project.

Ford’s acting earnings have helped him to net a fortune worth $300 million.

Indiana: David Letterman

Born and raised in Indianapolis, David Letterman is an entertainment industry mogul with a $400 million net worth. Prior to retiring in 2015, he spent 34 years hosting shows such as “Late Night With David Letterman,” earning more than $30 million per season at the end of his tenure.

Letterman’s Worldwide Pants production company owned the rights to his eponymous talk show and “Everybody Loves Raymond.” The car enthusiast is also co-owner of the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team. His Netflix interview show, “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction,” returns for a fourth season later this month.

Iowa: Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher has a $200 million net worth, but he had a small-town upbringing in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Kutcher attended high school in Tiffin, Iowa, before landing his breakout role in “That ’70s Show.”

When he starred in “Two and a Half Men,” Kutcher topped Forbes’ list of highest-paid TV actors for several years with a salary of $755,000 per episode. He founded the venture capital fund A-Grade Investments with Ron Burkle and Guy Oseary, which they launched in 2010 and which was worth $250 million as of 2016.

He is married to actress Mila Kunis, who has a net worth of $75 million. Kunis was born in Ukraine, and shortly after Russia’s invasion of the country in February, the couple launched a fundraising campaign for Ukrainian refugees that has brought in more than $36 million.

Kansas: Jeff Probst

Jeff Probst has hosted the long-running CBS hit “Survivor” since it debuted in 2000. Now on season 42, “Survivor” has made the Wichita, Kansas, native a celebrity in his own right with a $50 million fortune. Probst is using his wealth to live large in his nearly 8,000-square-foot Studio City, California, home that once belonged to Gene Autry, which Probst purchased for $5 million in 2011.

Kentucky: George Clooney

One of the actors with the highest net worth in Hollywood, George Clooney has a $500 million fortune. Along with business partners Rande Gerber and Michael Meldman, the “Ocean’s Eleven” star sold their Casamigos tequila company in 2017 in a deal that ultimately could be worth as much as $1 billion, CNBC reported.

Along with his wife, Amal Clooney (net worth $50 million), the Oscar winner co-founded the Clooney Foundation for Justice. According to Architectural Digest, the Lexington, Kentucky, native and his wife own properties all over the world, including in Southern California, Italy, England, Midtown Manhattan and France.

Louisiana: Tyler Perry

He’s amassed a huge net worth, but Tyler Perry was born into poverty in his native New Orleans. Forbes puts his net worth at $1 billion. He came in No. 8 on Forbes’ 2022 list of highest-paid entertainers, bringing in $165 million a year. He now has a multiyear production contract with BET and has created a massive production studio on 330 acres in Atlanta, Forbes reported. It includes 12 sound stages.

Maine: Stephen King

Stephen King was born in Portland, Maine, and still lives in the Northeast state part time. He published his first novel, “Carrie,” in 1974 and went on to write such famous books as “The Shining” and “Salem’s Lot.” Over his career, King has astonished fans and critics alike with his prolific nature; he’s written dozens of novels, screenplays, short stories and more. King’s net worth is now $500 million.

Maryland: Kevin Durant

Last August, Kevin Durant signed a four-year contract extension worth $198 million with the Brooklyn Nets that will kick in with the 2022-23 season. The Seat Pleasant, Maryland, native definitely isn’t hurting for cash — in addition to his NBA salary, Durant is a savvy investor, co-founding the VC firm The Durant Company, which has made early investments in companies that include Acorns and Postmates. Adding to his net worth — which is now $200 million — are his off-court deals, which are worth $47 million, Forbes reported.

Massachusetts: Mark Wahlberg

Proud Boston native Mark Wahlberg has successfully made the leap from teen idol to critically acclaimed actor. Wahlberg first rose to fame as a part of the rap group Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch, but he’s gone on to star in award-nominated films that include “Boogie Nights” and “The Departed.” Wahlberg has also found success behind the camera, executive producing “Entourage,” “Ballers” and “Boardwalk Empire,” among others. In addition, he’s an extremely successful celebrity entrepreneur, co-founding the Wahlburgers burger chain along with his two brothers. All in all, he’s grown a net worth of $400 million.

Michigan: Madonna

The Queen of Pop was born outside of Detroit and burst onto the music scene shortly after relocating to New York, where she once worked at a Dunkin Donuts. She released her first single, “Everybody,” in 1982, and has been churning out hits ever since. Madonna has had 12 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, including the songs “Take a Bow,” “Vogue” and “Crazy for You.” She is one of the top-selling artists of all time, with 64.5 million albums sold, according to the RIAA.

Outside of her music career, Madonna has also found success as an actress, with starring roles in “Evita” and “A League of Their Own.” She also has a skin care line called MDNA SKIN. Madonna’s long-spanning career has brought her net worth to $850 million.

Minnesota: Bob Dylan

Raised in Hibbing, Minnesota, Bob Dylan has a net worth of $500 million. The iconic singer-songwriter has almost 40 studio albums to his name, including his 2017 release “Triplicate.”

Forbes listed him at No. 10 on its list of the highest-earning celebrities in 2022 at $130 million. In July, he sold his recorded music and some future recordings to Sony for $150 million, according to Forbes. That followed a multimillion-dollar-deal in 2020 to sell ownership of his publishing catalog to Universal.

Mississippi: Oprah Winfrey

Now a media mogul, Oprah Winfrey was born in Kosciusko, Mississippi. The talk show queen and OWN network founder is also a Weight Watchers brand ambassador and actress.

Winfrey’s net worth is $3.5 billion, according to Forbes. She gives much of her fortune back to charitable causes, including her Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls in South Africa.

Missouri: Eminem

He was raised in the Detroit area, but Eminem — Marshall Mathers III — was born in St. Joseph, Missouri. Otherwise known as Slim Shady, he’s sold more than 100 million albums worldwide, which helped boost his net worth to $230 million.

The “Lose Yourself” rapper is quite charitable. Grants from his Marshall Mathers Foundation are typically given discretely, but to earn extra funds, he publicized a 2015 partnership to benefit Detroit’s Downtown Youth Boxing Gym.

Montana: Jesse Tyler Ferguson

“Modern Family” star Jesse Tyler Ferguson hails from Missoula, Montana. The actor appeared on the show for its full run from 2009 to April 2020 and also has acted in the films “Ice Age: Collision Course” and “Untraceable.”

Ferguson has amassed a net worth of $25 million, much of which comes from his “Modern Family” salary — he earned $500,000 an episode in 2017, Variety reported. That was a huge raise from the approximately $65,000 per episode that The Hollywood Reporter said he earned in the show’s third season.

Nebraska: Hilary Swank

“Million Dollar Baby” actress Hilary Swank was born in Lincoln, Nebraska. The two-time Oscar winner has a net worth of $60 million from her work on screen and her luxury leisurewear line, Mission Statement.

The animal lover uses her wealth to help others. Her charity, The Hilaroo Foundation, rescues and rehabilitates abandoned animals with the help of at-risk youth.

Nevada: Andre Agassi

Tennis legend Andre Agassi won eight Grand Slam titles and spent 101 weeks as the No. 1 player in the world. Agassi’s skills on the court have earned him a net worth of $145 million. The Las Vegas native retired from tennis in 2006 after a 21-year career and now focuses his attention on his Andre Agassi Foundation for Education, which he opened in his hometown in 1994.

New Hampshire: Dan Brown

Born and raised in Exeter, New Hampshire, “The Da Vinci Code” author Dan Brown has a $160 million net worth. More than 200 million copies of the bestselling author’s works are in print worldwide, published in 56 different languages. The New Hampshire native still resides in his home state, living in a stone mansion with a number of secret passageways.

New Jersey: David Copperfield

David Copperfield is one celebrity who is richer than you think. Born in Metuchen, New Jersey, he gained popularity through his televised grand-scale illusions, which have included flying across the Grand Canyon, walking through the Great Wall of China and making the Statue of Liberty appear to vanish. He continues to headline a long-running show at the David Copperfield Theater at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. His performances, world tours, TV appearances, memorabilia and expansive real estate portfolio have brought Copperfield’s net worth to $1 billion.

New Mexico: Demi Moore

A member of the famed Brat Pack, Demi Moore was born in Roswell, New Mexico. Once the highest-paid actress in Hollywood, her net worth is $200 million.

The “Indecent Proposal” star sold her New York penthouse for $45 million in 2017, but she still owns homes in Los Angeles and Idaho. With ex-husband Ashton Kutcher, she co-founded Thorn, a foundation that creates software to fight human trafficking.

New York: Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump transitioned from businessman to reality TV star to president of the United States. Trump is the son of a wealthy apartment-building developer in New York, and he continued in the real estate development business, building a net worth of $3 billion, according to Forbes.

North Carolina: Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is a third-generation NASCAR driver who was born in Kannapolis, North Carolina, and still resides in the state. Over the course of his career, he has amassed 26 victories, including the 2004 and 2014 Daytona 500 races. Since mostly retiring from the sport in 2017, Earnhardt Jr. joined NBC Sports Group’s NASCAR coverage team. The former racer’s net worth is $300 million.

North Dakota: Wiz Khalifa

Pittsburgh-raised rapper Wiz Khalifa — aka Cameron Jibril Thomaz — was actually born in Minot, North Dakota. He has a net worth of $60 million thanks to No. 1 hits like “Black and Yellow” and his packed tour schedule. He purchased a home in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, for $900,000 in 2012, and in 2019, he bought a $3.4 million house in California’s San Fernando Valley. In January 2020, he put his one-of-a-kind sneaker collection up for sale to benefit charity.

Ohio: Steven Spielberg

Filmmaker Steven Spielberg has produced more than 170 movies, many of which have become iconic, including “Schindler’s List,” “E.T. the Extra Terrestrial,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “Saving Private Ryan.” The Cincinnati native’s cinematic genius has earned him a net worth of $8 billion. His newest project is the semi-autobiographical film “The Fabelmans,” which is due in theaters on Nov. 23.

Oklahoma: Brad Pitt

He’s one of the richest celebrities in Hollywood, but Brad Pitt was born in Shawnee, Oklahoma. Starring in hits like “Inglourious Basterds” and “Ocean’s Eleven” has bolstered the A-lister’s net worth to $300 million.

Pitt is known as an architecture buff and in 2020, he narrated a documentary about famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright. He’s bought several properties through the years from California to Europe but still maintains his home in the Los Feliz section of Los Angeles, which he purchased in 1991, Architectural Digest reported.

Oregon: Matt Groening

Creating “The Simpsons” — which became the longest-running prime-time scripted TV show on the air in April 2018 — has earned Matt Groening a $600 million fortune. Originally from Portland, Oregon, he revealed in 2012 that the show’s fictitious Springfield setting was named after Oregon’s own Springfield.

Since 2011, Groening has resided in an $11.7 million Santa Monica, California, home, which he recently expanded by purchasing the mansion next door for $11.9 million in May 2019.

But Groening is charitable with his funds too. In 2012, he donated $500,000 to establish the Matt Groening Chair in Animation at UCLA’s School of Theater, Film and Television.

Pennsylvania: Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and her family moved to the Nashville, Tennessee, area when she was 13, but the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer grew up in West Reading, Pennsylvania. Her net worth is $400 million, credited to numerous successful tours and albums, including 2019’s “Lover,” which reached nearly 1 million copies in presales before it was even released, Variety reported.[x] In 2020, during COVID-19 lockdowns, she released “Folklore,” another instant hit album.

She ranked No. 25 on the Forbes 2022 list of highest-earning celebrities with $52 million in income, made largely from re-releasing some of her most popular albums. She also had big endorsement deals with Starbucks and Peloton, Forbes reported.

Rhode Island: Meredith Vieira

Born in Providence, Rhode Island, journalist and talk show host Meredith Vieira generated a net worth of $45 million hosting and co-hosting television programs like “The Meredith Vieira Show,” “Today,” “The View” and “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.” Vieira purchased an $8.6 million New York penthouse in 2014. She also owns a 2-acre estate in upstate New York and a $1.15 million home in the Hollywood Hills in California, Variety reported.

South Carolina: Chris Rock

He lives in Alpine, New Jersey, now, but Chris Rock was born in Andrews, South Carolina. The comedian’s net worth is $60 million due to the success of tours, the TV series “Everybody Hates Chris” and films like “Grown Ups.” He’s also making a fortune overseas.

After 19 years of marriage, Rock and his wife, Malaak, finalized their divorce in 2016. Their prenuptial agreement had expired, so it was probably costly for the funnyman.

South Dakota: Tom Brokaw

NBC News correspondent Tom Brokaw was born in Webster, South Dakota, and amassed a net worth of $85 million thanks to his decades working as a news anchor and host. He listed his 56-acre estate in Westchester County, New York, for $6.3 million and his Montana ranch for $17.8 million in June 2018, according to Architectural Digest. Brokaw’s New York home reportedly sold for $4.25 million in September 2019. The 4,100-acre ranch was packaged for sale with a neighboring property and sold to a single buyer for an undisclosed price, Fay Ranches Inc. reported in 2020.

Tennessee: Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton grew up in Locust Ridge, Tennessee, and got her start performing in her home state. A lot has changed since her humble beginnings — she’s been nominated for an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony, and she’s one of the richest country music stars. now worth $650 million. Her holdings include her music catalog and her Dollywood theme park.

She will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5 as part of the Class of 2022. She also is a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Texas: Beyoncé

Born in Houston, Beyoncé has an estimated net worth of $500 million. Previously a member of the group Destiny’s Child, she made the successful transition to solo artist. She has 28 Grammy Awards and 79 nominations.

Also an actress, the “Dreamgirls” star and husband Jay-Z purchased an $88 million Bel Air, California, estate in 2017 — and took out a $52.8 million mortgage to free up more of their cash, according to Business Insider. The “Sorry” singer’s BeyGOOD team was on the ground in Houston to assist with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Utah: Chrissy Teigen

Model-turned-social-media-superstar Chrissy Teigen was born in Delta, Utah. She’s grown her fortune to $100 million, in combination with husband John Legend, through her “Lip Sync Battle” hosting gig, her cookbooks and collaborations with brands like BECCA Cosmetics.

Teigen and husband John Legend purchased a Beverly Hills mansion in 2016 for $14.1 million and put it on the market in 2020. They relocated to a $17.5 million Beverly Hills home they bought in 2020 that boasts 10,700 square feet and both city and ocean views. They also own two New York City penthouses worth $16.7 million, just part of their holdings in the city, the New York Post reported.

Vermont: JoJo

Singer and actress JoJo was born Joanna Levesque in Brattleboro, Vermont. She was only 13 when she rocketed to stardom thanks to her hit “Leave (Get Out),” which is one of four of her songs to break into the Billboard Hot 100 chart. JoJo has also dabbled in acting, with roles in “Aquamarine” and “RV.” Her net worth is $7 million.

Virginia: Sandra Bullock

Born in Arlington, Virginia, Oscar-winning actress Sandra Bullock is one of the richest actresses with a $250 million net worth. Also a restaurateur, she owns Walton’s Fancy and Staple in Austin, Texas.

Bullock has an expansive real estate portfolio, including a $22.95 million Beverly Hills, California, mansion that she purchased in 2011. The charitable star has made several big donations, including $1 million to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in 2017 and $250,000 to the Central Texas Food Bank in 2021.

Washington: Macklemore

Macklemore doesn’t have to shop in a thrift store anymore: The Kent, Washington-born rapper has a net worth of $25 million. Macklemore’s album with Ryan Lewis titled “The Heist” was certified platinum by the RIAA and earned the duo three Grammy awards.

In April, he became a minority owner of the NHL’s Seattle Kraken. “I am a Seattle sports fan through and through, have been my entire life,” Macklemore said, per NHL.com.

West Virginia: Brad Paisley

Brad Paisley is one of the richest country music stars with a net worth of $120 million. He had an especially lucrative year in 2012, earning $32 million with the release of his album “This Is Country” and his Virtual Reality Tour, Forbes reported. Over the course of his career, the Glen Dale, West Virginia, native has earned three Grammy awards and 18 nominations.

Wisconsin: Willem Dafoe

Actor Willem Dafoe, whose film titles include “Spider-Man,” “John Wick” and “The Fault in Our Stars,” grew up in Appleton, Wisconsin. The four-time Oscar nominee has a net worth of $40 million.

Dafoe and his wife purchased a $3.9 million New York penthouse in 2014, reported Variety. And he previously owned a local landmark, the rubber house, located in Accord, New York. Dafoe sold the house for $550,000.

Wyoming: Kody Brown

Reality TV star Kody Brown grew up in Lovell, Wyoming. Since 2010, Brown and his multiple wives have starred on TLC’s “Sister Wives,” which chronicles the family’s ups and downs as a polygamous family unit. Brown has amassed a net worth of $800,000.

Jami Farkas, Nicole Spector and Laura Woods contributed to the reporting for this article.

All net worths are sourced from Celebrity Net Worth unless otherwise noted and are accurate as of May 9, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Richest Celebrity From Every State