Celebrity

‘Wicked Tuna’ cast member Nicholas ‘Duffy’ Fudge dead at age 28

The Associated Press
July 24, 2018 - 2:38 am
 

GREENLAND, N.H. — Nicholas “Duffy” Fudge, a fisherman who was part of the cast of the reality television show “Wicked Tuna,” has died. He was 28.

The Remick & Gendron Funeral Home confirmed to The Associated Press that Fudge, of Greenland, New Hampshire, died Thursday. A cause of death was not released.

The National Geographic Channel show follows several Gloucester, Massachusetts-based boats that try to land bluefin tuna, which can weigh hundreds of pounds and fetch tens of thousands of dollars.

Duffy was the first mate on Capt. Tyler McLaughlin’s fishing vessel, Pinwheel. He also appeared on a spinoff series, “Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks.” He began tuna fishing as a child with his father and grandfather.

National Geographic posted on Facebook that it joins Duffy’s family and friends in mourning his “untimely loss.”

