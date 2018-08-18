Celebrity

‘Will & Grace’ star Debra Messing discusses new film ‘Searching’

By C.L. Gaber • Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 18, 2018 - 11:40 am
 

Four days ago, Debra Messing turned the big 5-0. She’s not making that big a deal out of it.

“I’ll be working on ‘Will & Grace,’ ” the NBC star said when asked how she planned to spend the big day. Does that mean she’ll mark five decades on the planet with a party this weekend? “I’m not the big birthday bash person. Just give me some close friends sitting around enjoying each other,” Messing said.

There’s no time to sit in her new award-winning film “Searching,” in which a teenage girl goes missing and Messing plays the detective assigned to find her. And “Will & Grace” returns in October.

Review-Journal: How do you like to spend the perfect Sunday?

Messing: I like to sleep in, wake up, have tea, maybe do a little meditation and then spend time with my son. If I’m in New York, it’s all about just enjoying the vibrant cultural life of the city. It’s exciting just to take a walk. You never know where the day will take you. A perfect ending is a hot bath and a great book.

“Searching” won the coveted audience award at the Sundance Film Festival this year. It’s set entirely on a computer screen. Was that difficult?

This was the most challenging film I’ve ever done. Frankly, I didn’t know if this movie was going to work, and I didn’t really care. I just knew that this director (Aneesh Chaganty) was going to do something really different, which was thrilling.

How did you get involved?

This highly imaginative script was sent to me and as soon as I started reading it, I started having an out-of-body experience. I kept asking myself, “What am I reading?” I knew that it was uncharted territory. It didn’t read like a regular screenplay. There were directions in it such as, “the cursor reads from left to right.” I got really excited about someone even trying to do something that hadn’t been done before and could expand the language of filmmaking.

What is it like filming a movie where you mostly look at a screen?

As an actor, one of the things you’re hungry for is that intangible magic that happens in a scene when you’re looking into someone’s eyes. That was taken away from me and I was an island onto myself. There was not one frame of film where I was able to look into John Cho’s eyes. I was looking at a computer screen with the director in my ear saying, “Gaze at the top of your screen. Halfway through this minute look down at the bottom.” It was about giving up control, looking at a blank screen and having to imagine moments that were so urgent without getting any feedback except for sounds because we had something in our ears.

Did you do any research about missing kids?

I did and learned about how many kids go missing and how many cases are never solved. It was so frightening to me. I just kept going back to being a mother in real life. I felt that father’s panic in the film because this is every parent’s worst nightmare.

Was it easy to slip back into the persona of Grace?

I think it took a little bit. I think the language was there and I recognized that right away. My body recognized her. But it had been 11 years and I think I was a little tentative. By the third episode last season, I just sort of relaxed and thought, “OK, she’s back.”

How has Grace grown during the years when the show was on hiatus?

The only thing that I asked for was that Grace be a feminist. It was important to me that she have a voice and really be true to herself. I’m so glad that she’s secure now and feels comfortable in her own skin.

What is it like on the set?

It feels like coming home. We laugh so hard on this set. It feels so good. To come back together and to laugh out loud and to be surprised by one another and to have new stories to tell and to have another opportunity to do it, is such a gift.

How long can the series go on?

I would have bet every penny I have after the first run that the show would never have come back. Now we’re slotted to do a third season of new shows. As long as the writing quality maintains itself and we have something to say and it doesn’t become repetitive, we’ll go on. We’re just so profoundly grateful that the fans embraced the show again, and there is a whole new generation of people discovering “Will & Grace” for the first time, which is really exciting.

What’s your after-50 goal?

I just want to surround myself with people who make me smile.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
TLC by the Numbers
Watch Ruthless! at Las Vegas Little Theatre
The musical Ruthless! will be playing at Las Vegas Little Theatre from July 13-29. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cadaver art and sword swallowing at The Dark Arts Market
Curator Erin Emrie talks about her inspiration for The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
What to expect at Station Casinos' Fourth of July celebration
Station Casinos' is hosting its annual 4th of July celebration with Fireworks by Grucci. Fireworks scheduled to go off on Wednesday, July 4 around 9 p.m. at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Pawn Stars' Richard Harrison honored at memorial service
A memorial service was conducted for Richard "Old Man" Harrison at Palm Mortuary in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 1, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Tourists and locals enjoy Independence Day fireworks at Caesars Palace
Hundreds of tourists and locals gaze at the Independence Day fireworks show at Caesars Palace on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
5 must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
Five must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table.
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"Pawn Stars" fans visit Richard Harrison's memorial at Gold & Silver Pawn
"Pawn Stars" fans from around the world visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas following the passing of Richard "Old Man" Harrison on Monday, June 25, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Get a sneak peek at Palace Station's newest renovations
Station Casinos spokesperson Lori Nelson gives a first look at what Palace Station's $192 million renovation will bring. Some areas will begin opening to the public next week according to Nelson. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Paul McCartney is worth over $1 billion
Sir Paul McCartney is one of the most celebrated and accomplished musicians in history. He just turned 76 on June 18. McCartney grew to international fame with the Beatles and went on to become a wildly successful solo musician. Paul McCartney’s net worth is estimated at $1.2 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In 2017, McCartney landed the No. 13 spot on Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid musicians, earning $54 million for the year. On Thursday, June 20, McCartney will release a double A-side single featuring two new songs, "I Don't Know" and "Come On to Me." McCartney has yet to announce a title of his new album or when it will be released. Th album is expected to be released before he headlines the Austin City Limits Music fest in October.
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
New Marilyn Musical Brings Screen Icons Life To Strip
Paris Las Vegas hosts musical bio featuring new, old tunes. (Carol Cling Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Celebrity
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Celebrity Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like