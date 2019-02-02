Zak Bagans purchases Ted Bundy’s glasses for Las Vegas museum

Ghost hunter Zak Bagans poses with his Dybbuk Box, known as the world's most haunted object, at Zak Bagans' The Haunted Museum located at 600 E. Charleston Blvd. in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Ted Bundy’s iconic glasses are coming to Las Vegas.

“Ghost Adventures” star Zak Bagans has reportedly paid $50 thousand for the glasses after a crime collectibles site put them up for sale, according to TMZ.

Bagans said in the article the glasses will be featured behind a jail exhibit made out of real jail bars at his Haunted Museum, located at 600 E Charleston Blvd.

“It’s incredible to know that the eyes of pure evil looked out of these glasses at his victims and the pure hell of what these glasses saw,” Bagans told TMZ.

In the article shared on Bagans’ Ghost Adventures Crew Facebook page, TMZ reports that the glasses are believed to have been worn by Bundy during his abduction of 12-year-old Kimberly Leach in Lake City, Florida in 1978. The purchase of the glasses also came with the original brown evidence bag, exhibit tag, and a crime scene photo featuring the glasses inside the Volkswagen Beetle Bundy stole before he was arrested.

