Cheetos Popcorn now available at some Las Vegas Valley Regal Cinemas

Regal Cinemas announced the arrival of Cheetos Popcorn at several cinemas throughout the U.S., starting Dec. 11.

Cheetos Popcorn, a mixture of Cheetos-flavored popcorn and crunchy Cheetos, will be available in 32 oz. cups at eight Las Vegas valley locations.

Henderson Locations:

Regal Green Valley Ranch Stadium 10

Regal Sunset Station Stadium 13 & IMAX

Las Vegas Locations:

Regal Boulder Station Stadium 11

Regal Colonnade Stadium 14

Regal Red Rock Stadium 16 & IMAX

Regal Texas Station Stadium 18

Regal Village Square Stadium 18

North Las Vegas Locations:

Regal Aliante Stadium 16 & IMAX

The director of marketing for Frito-Lay North America, Sean Matthews announced in a news release that this would be the first national theater partnership although it has been available in the past at other theaters throughout the country.

“Cheetos Popcorn is our gift to Regal fans enjoying their favorite movie this holiday season,” said John Curry, senior vice-president of foodservice, Regal Cinemas in a news release. “We are thrilled to partner with an iconic brand like Cheetos to deliver blockbuster snack choices to moviegoers.”