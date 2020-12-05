Chet Buchanan’s toy drive lives on despite virus restrictions

The annual pitch for toys, bikes and gift cards is just one way Southern Nevadans can help make Christmas bright for those in need.

Chet Buchanan said he never considered cancelling 10 days of living, working and collecting toys on a 30-foot-tall scaffolding as part of KLUC-FM's annual toy drive. Buchanan said the drive, which collects bikes, toys and gift cards for distribution to area children, is being conducted contact-less during COVID-19. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Chet Buchanan of KLUC-FM atop a 30-foot scaffolding during his toy drive in the NV Energy parking lot at West Sahara Avenue and Jones Boulevard in Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Volunteer Matt Rose loads a donated bike during the Chet Buchanan KLUC-FM toy drive in the NV Energy parking lot at West Sahara Avenue and Jones Boulevard in Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Chet Buchanan of KLUC-FM talks to volunteers atop a 30-foot scaffolding during his toy drive in the NV Energy parking lot at West Sahara Avenue and Jones Boulevard in Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Volunteer Hanna Andersen thanks a driver who donated toys during the Chet Buchanan KLUC-FM toy drive in the NV Energy parking lot at West Sahara Avenue and Jones Boulevard in Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Chet Buchanan of KLUC-FM talks to volunteers atop a 30-foot scaffolding during his toy drive in the NV Energy parking lot at West Sahara Avenue and Jones Boulevard in Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Chet Buchanan of KLUC-FM talks to volunteers atop a 30-foot scaffolding during his toy drive in the NV Energy parking lot at West Sahara Avenue and Jones Boulevard in Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Chet Buchanan of KLUC-FM waves at passing cars atop a 30-foot scaffolding during his toy drive in the NV Energy parking lot at West Sahara Avenue and Jones Boulevard in Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

In a Christmas season that’s so unlike many other Christmas seasons, it’s nice to hold on to a bit of tradition.

Even if that tradition is Chet Buchanan perching on 30-foot-tall scaffolding for 10 days for KLUC-FM’s annual toy drive.

And even if the drive — which collects bikes, toys, cash and gift cards for distribution to area children — will conduct itself a bit untraditionally this year, it remains one way that Southern Nevadans can share the Christmas spirit in a year that can really use it.

The KLUC toy drive (kluc.radio.com/toy-drive) began 6 a.m. Thursday and runs through 10 a.m. Dec. 14. It’s the 22nd annual event for Buchanan, the morning drive-time host on KLUC-FM, who said he had no thought of taking this year off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“There were just a lot of questions (about) how can we be safe and how we can make it safe for everybody,” he said.

This year, Buchanan’s wife will be the only person joining him on his perch. “And we’re asking everybody to stay in their cars, and we will accept donations from the trunk or back of your vehicle. We’re asking everybody to stay safe.”

Donors may participate by dropping off new toys, new bicycles and gift cards at NV Energy, 6226 W. Sahara Ave. Donation times are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through Dec. 13 and 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Dec. 14. HELP of Southern Nevada will arrange for distribution of toys to area children.

This year’s toy drive was challenging, Buchanan said, but “this year, of all years, I can’t think of another year that we’ve needed it more.”

Perlie Claus toy drive

Meanwhile, Perla Gumm — known around this time of year as “Perlie Claus” — this year is conducting her ninth annual toy drive on behalf of the Las Vegas Rescue Mission.

Her goal this year is to provide toys for more than 4,000 children. The drive began Dec. 1 and continues until Dec. 13, and the toys will be distributed at the nonprofit organization’s Christmas party.

Unwrapped toys should be suitable for boys and girls ages 2 to 10 and may be dropped off at Optic Gallery Arroyo, 7290 Arroyo Crossing Parkway, No. 160.

VGK cheer boxes

The Vegas Golden Knights and Vegas Golden Knights Foundation are helping to create holiday cheer boxes for SafeNest, which provides services to people who have experienced domestic violence.

The project, spearheaded by Veronique Fleury and Hayley Thompson (Mark Stone’s fiancee), runs through Dec. 16. The goal is to give a custom cheer box to each woman in SafeNest’s program.

Each box costs $50 to assemble. Donations can be made through a GoFundMe page (gofundme.com/f/the-holiday-cheer-box).

Christmas Angel Giving Tree

Southern Nevadans may shop for area children by picking up a shopping list from Salvation Army Angel Trees located at most area Walmart stores. After buying items on the list, the items can be left at the store for pickup by area Salvation Army workers and then distributed to children beginning Dec. 14.

In addition, shoppers may fill Angel Tree shopping lists through Walmart’s website, and items will be sent directly to local Salvation Army units. For more information, visit the Angel Tree registry (https://bit.ly/3mLnlob).

Virtual Luminaries

Nathan Adelson Hospice will host a virtual “Luminary Lighting” at 6 p.m. Dec. 22. Donors may personalize luminary bags to honor deceased loved ones, and donations from the personalized luminary bags will aid the hospice’s work.

Luminary bags must be reserved before Dec. 14. To donate and reserve a luminary bag, call 702-796-3141 or visit nah.org/events.

Food Drive

The Tropicana will host a drive-thru canned food drive for Three Square food bank from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 11.

Southern Nevadans may drop off donations at the hotel’s valet area. An additional donation station for non-perishable foods will be located in the hotel’s main lobby throughout the holiday season.

Know of other help-for-the-holidays activities around town? Drop a note to jprzybys@reviewjournal.com. Write “holidays” in the subject line and make sure you include the name and phone number of someone to contact.

Contact John Przybys at jprzybys@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JJPrzybys on Twitter.