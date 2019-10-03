Choreographers’ Showcase leads this week’s best bets in Las Vegas

Nevada Ballet Theatre's A Choreographers' Showcase (Jerry Metellus)

SHOWS

Choreographers’ Showcase

Nevada Ballet Theatre and Cirque du Soleil take audiences “Beyond the Stage” for their 12th annual collaboration. Works by 16 local choreographers will feature performances by more than 60 classical ballet and contemporary dancers, aerialists and acrobats. See the showcase at 1 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 12 and 13 in Treasure Island’s Mystere Theatre. Tickets are $29 to $49 at nevadaballet.org.

Madelon Hynes

MUSIC

Angels and Airwaves

Tom DeLonge, fire your booking agent already: The certified UFO true believer and Angels and Airwaves frontman is hitting these parts two weeks after Alienstock, a missed opportunity if ever there was one for this extraterrestrial booster. Ah well, maybe the U2-aspiring alt-rockers were just too busy, currently ensconced on their first tour in seven years. See them at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $35 to $65; call 702-632-7600.

Jason Bracelin

MOVIES

‘Ghostbusters’

Comedy lovers, rejoice! “Ghostbusters” is headed back to theaters to help cleanse your brain of that brutal 2016 reboot. (Just for the record, the movie wasn’t bad because it gender-swapped the leads. It was just plain bad.) So join Dr. Raymond Stantz, Dr. Peter Venkman, Dr. Egon Spengler and Winston Zeddemore — seriously, what’s with these names? — as they stave off the end of days. See the 35th-anniversary celebration of “Ghostbusters” on Sunday and Thursday at Colonnade, Orleans, Rainbow, Red Rock, Sam’s Town, Santa Fe, South Point, Sunset, Town Square and Village Square.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

Taste of Downtown

All that is delicious about downtown Las Vegas will be celebrated during Taste of Downtown from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday at the Pool at the Plaza. Sponsored by the Nevada Restaurant Association, it will feature representatives of about 20 restaurants and beverage companies, and proceeds will benefit the association’s educational and scholarship programs. Tickets are $70; go to plazahotelcasino.com or nvrestaurants.com.

Heidi Knapp Rinella

ARTS & LEISURE

Las Vegas Bikefest

Tons of motorcycles take over downtown as Las Vegas Bikefest runs Thursday through Sunday, with music, food, drinks and more than 150 vendors. There also will be live music, including a Saturday night performance by tongue-in-cheek hair metallers Steel Panther. Other events include a bikini contest, bingo, poker and a tattoo contest. Tickets ($15) and a full schedule are available at lasvegasbikefest.com.

Al Mancini