Christina Aguilera’s new residency leads this week’s best bets in Las Vegas

Christina Aguilera performs on stage at the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, in New York. (Joe Russo/Invision/AP)

Paramount Pictures

MUSIC

Christina Aguilera

She’s promising to explode your brain. Intent on delivering a “mind-blowing theatrical experience,” pop star Christina Aguilera says that she’ll be putting together her most elaborate stage production yet for her new residency, “The Xperience.” The genie gets let out of the bottle at 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Wednesday (with shows through Sept. 21) at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort. Tickets start at $60; call 800-745-3000.

Jason Bracelin

ARTS & LEISURE

Derek Hough

Get ready for more fancy footwork from Derek Hough. The “World of Dance” judge returns to Las Vegas with his first solo tour Friday at The Smith Center. See the six-time “Dancing With the Stars” champion perform a variety of styles ranging from ballroom and tap to salsa and hip-hop — in a show co-created by Emmy winners NappyTabs — at 7:30 p.m. in Reynolds Hall. Tickets are $39.50 to $99.50 at thesmithcenter.com.

Madelon Hynes

MOVIES

‘Saving Private Ryan’

It’s one of Hollywood’s most startling and realistic depictions of World War II. It won Steven Spielberg his second directing Oscar out of 11 total nominations. And yet, somehow, “Saving Private Ryan” still lost best picture to “Shakespeare in Love.” See whatever it was that Oscar voters missed as “Saving Private Ryan” returns to theaters in advance of the 75th anniversary of D-Day. See it Sunday and Wednesday at Colonnade, Orleans, Red Rock, Sam’s Town, Santa Fe, South Point and Village Square.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

Lobster Boil

A taste of New England will come to Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday when Andiron Steak & Sea hosts a Lobster Boil dinner. It starts with a cocktail hour at 6 p.m., and the menu includes Nova Scotia Wild Islands Lobster, steamed mussels and clams, head-on shrimp and andouille sausage. It’s $69, with drink pairings an additional $25; go to andironsteak.com.

Heidi Knapp Rinella

ARTS & LEISURE

Disco spotlight

Get your disco on as Super Fly presents “Chic vs. Bee Gees” on Friday, an evening of “true sounds of disco” with a spotlight on those two artists, from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Velveteen Rabbit, 1218 S. Main St. Guests are encouraged to dress funky, chic, hip and with flare, because there will be prizes for the best-dressed male and female ’70s look. For more information, visit velveteenrabbitlv.com.

Al Mancini