Christmas in Summerlin: Enchant announces ticket presale
The holiday event, featuring everything from ice skating to a chance to visit Santa Claus, returns to Las Vegas Ballpark in November.
The Las Vegas Valley might be dealing with triple-digit temperatures again, but preparations are already underway for a winter celebration.
Enchant Christmas announced Tuesday that it will hold a ticket presale for this year’s holiday event starting at 6 a.m. PDT Sept. 6.
Those who buy tickets during the presale will get a first look at this year’s Enchant, which will take place Nov. 24 through Dec. 31 at Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin.
This year’s event will feature the “World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze,” a Christmas village, an ice skating trail, live entertainment and a chance to visit Santa and Mrs. Claus.
The general ticket sale beginsat 6 a.m. Sept. 12.
Enchant is also looking for artisans, vendors and seasonal employees for the event.
For more information, visit EnchantChristmas.com.
