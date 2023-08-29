100°F
Entertainment

Christmas in Summerlin: Enchant announces ticket presale

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 29, 2023 - 10:13 am
 
Attendees explore Enchant Christmas at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Las Veg ...
Attendees explore Enchant Christmas at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Golden Knights mascot Chance poses with Meadow V., 4, left, and her brother, Jax V., 6, of Las ...
Golden Knights mascot Chance poses with Meadow V., 4, left, and her brother, Jax V., 6, of Las Vegas, during the "Knight of Giving" at Enchant at Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Ice skaters enjoy Enchant Christmas at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Las Veg ...
Ice skaters enjoy Enchant Christmas at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Attendees explore Enchant Christmas at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Las Veg ...
Attendees explore Enchant Christmas at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Las Vegas Valley might be dealing with triple-digit temperatures again, but preparations are already underway for a winter celebration.

Enchant Christmas announced Tuesday that it will hold a ticket presale for this year’s holiday event starting at 6 a.m. PDT Sept. 6.

Those who buy tickets during the presale will get a first look at this year’s Enchant, which will take place Nov. 24 through Dec. 31 at Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin.

This year’s event will feature the “World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze,” a Christmas village, an ice skating trail, live entertainment and a chance to visit Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The general ticket sale beginsat 6 a.m. Sept. 12.

Enchant is also looking for artisans, vendors and seasonal employees for the event.

For more information, visit EnchantChristmas.com.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EditorPaulP on X.

