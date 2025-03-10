Circus Circus’ Adventuredome offers discount for Nevada locals Saturday

Circus Circus on the Las Vegas Strip will offer 50 percent off wristbands for the Adventuredome on Saturday for local residents.

The Adventuredome is seen at Circus Circus in Las Vegas. (Courtesy Circus Circus)

“Kicking off Spring Break,” Circus Circus said in a news release that Nevada locals can receive 50 percent off admittance to the Adventuredome on Saturday, March 15.

Nevada locals must present ID at the time of purchase, the release noted.

“The Adventuredome offers fun-provoking games and rides for all ages, including the Canyon Blaster, El Loco rollercoasters, NebulaZ, Sand Pirate, Inverter, Twistin Tea Cups, Go Karts, a rock-climbing wall, arcade, carnival-style games, virtual reality games, and an 18-hole miniature golf course, among many, many more,” Circus Circus says.

For more information, visit www.circuscircus.com.