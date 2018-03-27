Clark County Fair and Rodeo director grew up with event

Denise Robison grew up in Clark County far from the lights of the Las Vegas Strip.

Clark County Fair & Rodeo Entertainment Director Denise Robison in the rodeo arena at the fairgrounds in Logandale Tuesday, March 20, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Attendees go on a carnival ride during the first day of the Clark County Fair and Rodeo in Logandale on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Clark County Fair & Rodeo Entertainment Director Denise Robison in the rodeo arena at the fairgrounds in Logandale Tuesday, March 20, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Clark County Fair & Rodeo Entertainment Director Denise Robison in the rodeo arena at the fairgrounds in Logandale Tuesday, March 20, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Clark County Fair & Rodeo Entertainment Director Denise Robison at the fairgrounds in Logandale Tuesday, March 20, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Clark County Fair & Rodeo Entertainment Director Denise Robison at the fairgrounds in Logandale Tuesday, March 20, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Clark County Fair & Rodeo Entertainment Director Denise Robison at the entrance to the fairgrounds in Logandale Tuesday, March 20, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Clark County Fair & Rodeo Entertainment Director Denise Robison in the rodeo arena at the fairgrounds in Logandale Tuesday, March 20, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Attendees go on a carnival ride during the first day of the Clark County Fair and Rodeo in Logandale on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Seven-year-old Brandon LeBlanc of Las Vegas is knocked off by a mechanical bull during the first day of the Clark County Fair and Rodeo in Logandale on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

People pet miniature horses in the agriculture and small animal building during the first day of the Clark County Fair and Rodeo in Logandale on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Two-year-old Emry Jackson of Las Vegas pets a four-day-old goat held by Jane Adams of Simpsonville, S.C,. in the agriculture and small animal building during the first day of the Clark County Fair and Rodeo in Logandale on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A tie-down roping event during the first day of the Clark County Fair and Rodeo in Logandale on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Children watch a pig race during the first day of the Clark County Fair and Rodeo in Logandale on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Pigs race during the first day of the Clark County Fair and Rodeo in Logandale on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Elijah Garcia, 14, reacts during a carnival attraction during the first day of the Clark County Fair and Rodeo in Logandale on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

People pet a burmese python during the first day of the Clark County Fair and Rodeo in Logandale on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Clark County Fair and Rodeo in Logandale on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Denise Robison grew up in Clark County far from the lights of the Las Vegas Strip. A native of Logandale, she’s the granddaughter of Grant Bowler, longtime principal of Moapa Valley High School in Overton and namesake of Grant Bowler Elementary School in Logandale. Bowler was one of the founders in 1965 of what was then called the Moapa Valley Fair. “He was just involved in this community and bringing those opportunities for kids to show animals, 4H,” she said. “We grew up having that same passion.”

Robison is entertainment director for the Clark County Fair & Rodeo, which runs April 11-15 at the fairgrounds in Logandale. Her husband, Todd, is CEO of the fair and rodeo, which is a private company; his father also was a founder.

Throughout the ’70s and ’80s, the fair, smaller than today’s version, was held in various locations in Logandale, Overton and Las Vegas. In 1981, Todd Robison said, the fair committee tried to secure 190 acres of land from the Bureau of Land Management, but since they weren’t a registered nonprofit, they couldn’t take possession. He said then-county commissioner Bruce Woodbury suggested the county take possession of the land and the two entities developed a property relationship. Development funding came from grants from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and the state, plus private funds and donated labor.

In 1986, the name was changed to Clark County Fair. In 1997, it became the Clark County Fair & Rodeo. It has a part-time staff of four and about 500 volunteers.

Review-Journal: What purpose does the fair serve in the 21st century?

Denise Robison: It kind of brings you back to your roots, teaches you where things come from. A lot of times we don’t know where milk comes from, we don’t know where our meat comes from. It gives you that country feel of hands-on.

What are some of the traditional elements of the fair?

We have a livestock show — 4H and FFA (Future Farmers of America) — with steers, pigs and sheep. And we have mutton-busting, with 105 contestants in seven qualifying rounds and five championship rounds. That is little kids, 7 and younger, riding sheep. It’s one of the greatest hits of our fair. It’s adorable. And we have ag exhibits, with cows, chickens, rabbits, gardening — all of those educational things, to teach about country life.

What are some of the other competitions, besides livestock?

The Exhibit Hall has all of the homes-goods stuff, like quilts and art and all that kind of thing, for all ages. Fine art, paper, sculpture, pottery, crochet, knitting, needlepoint lace. Canning, bottling, candies, breads, cookies, cakes, pies, pastries, cake decorating. Industrial arts: furniture, metals, drafting, plastic. Photography, handmade dolls, weaving. Pretty much any talent you have.

What other competitions are there for kids?

Small-animal exhibits — rabbits, poultry, birds like pheasants and turkeys. Science projects; a lot of schools bring their science exhibits.

How important is the midway?

It’s a huge draw. Sixteen major rides, 17 kiddie rides, midway games.

And what about the food? Fair food has become a tradition in itself.

It’s one of the favorite things at the fair. And we have all kinds — everything you can think of: Indian tacos, street tacos, corn dogs, crepes, kettle corn, funnel cakes, all kinds of different ice creams, roasted corn on the cob, barbecue. All kinds of weird, fun carnival foods.

How many people attend each year, and where do they come from?

We get 75,000 to 80,000 people, and 65 percent come from Las Vegas. I think they love the quiet. It’s so green and you just don’t see that. You go over that hill, and, “Oh, my gosh, I didn’t know this was here.”

How prominent is the rodeo?

It’s one of the top 20 in the nation, (evaluated by) the top cowboys who come to the event, the size of the purse. We’re on the Wrangler (ProRodeo) Tour; we kick it off. It’s a regional draw. We get contestants from all around the country. A lot of spectators come long distances just to come to our rodeo.

How long does it take the part-time staff of four to put the fair together?

All year, with a lot of people.

Place you always take visitors?

Lake (Mead). We have a boat, so we love to go water skiing. We love to go to Valley of Fire and hike up there.

Favorite vacation destination?

Hawaii

Favorite sport?

Football, any level. I coached cheerleading in high school for 16 years.

Pets?

I have a dog and we have a farm and we raise cattle and horses and, recently, llamas.

Hobbies and other interests?

I love playing with my grandkids — two new ones and one on the way. Mainly my hobbies are my family and spending time with them. And volunteering for cheerleading, working with kids.

Last performance I saw?

“LeReve” at the Wynn, and it was amazing. I love entertainment, of course, because that’s what I do.

If you go

What: Clark County Fair & Rodeo

When: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. April 11-14, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. April 15.

Where: Fairgrounds, Exit 93 from I-15, state Highway 169, Logandale

Tickets: Fair admission $12 until April 10, $15 at gate. Rodeo and fair (April 11 and 12) $20 until April 10, $25 at gate; rodeo and fair April 13-15 $25 until April 10, $30 at gate. Visit ccfair.com or call 888-876-3247.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.