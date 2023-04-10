Classic marquees on the Las Vegas Strip — PHOTOS
In the days before social media, casinos and resorts resorted to marquees to advertise their entertainers, shows, dinners and other amenities.
The Las Vegas Strip used to be roomier.
Honest.
In the days before social media, casinos and resorts resorted to marquees to advertise their entertainers, shows, dinners and other amenities.
Here is a look back at some of the big signs along Las Vegas Boulevard South.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.