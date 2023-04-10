Classic marquees on the Las Vegas Strip — PHOTOS

In the days before social media, casinos and resorts resorted to marquees to advertise their entertainers, shows, dinners and other amenities.

Milton Berle headlines at the Riviera on Dec. 31, 1955. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

Joel Grey hangs around the El Rancho Vegas sign on May 15, 1955. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

Moon rocks from the Apollo 12 mission are highlighted on the Stardust marquee on April 8, 1970. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

Cher in front of the Caesars Palace marquee on July 4, 1979. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

Maurice Chevalier on stage and posing in the front of the Dunes Hotel in Las Vegas on Dec. 21, 1955. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

A marquee from Wilbur Clark's Desert Inn advertising Jimmy Durante and Eddie Jackson in Las Vegas on Dec. 31, 1955. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

The Flamingo marquee featuring Gisele MacKenzie, The Goofers, Augie and Margo, the Lou Basil Orchestra and others in Las Vegas on Aug. 10, 1956. (Bert Perry/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Wilbur Clark points out the Desert Inn marquee, featuring Jan Peerce, in Las Vegas on September 10, 1956. (Jery Abbott/Las Vegas News Bureau)

The front exterior of the Stardust and its iconic marquee, along with automobiles from the period, are seen at night in Las Vegas on July 23, 1958. (Don English/Las Vegas News Bureau)

The Sands marquee featuring Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Peter Lawford and Joey Bishop on Jan. 20, 1960. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

The Desert Inn marquee with Pzazz '70 on Nov. 24, 1969. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

Flip Wilson rides a tricycle outside of the Sahara on March 18, 1970. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

The Hacienda marquee is seen during a campaign event for Congressman Harry Reid, D-Nev., in Las Vegas on Feb. 10, 1986, during his first Senate run. Sherman Hemsley is the headliner. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

Edgar Bergen with a pair of pals at the Sahara on March 22, 1955. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

The Silver Slipper Gambling Hall features the New Orleans French Quarter Revue, Hank Henry and Kim Athas on Dec. 31, 1955. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

The Hacienda touts The Four Tunes and its Famous Buffet on Dec. 31, 1955. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

Roy Aubrey is the headliner at the Hotel Showboat Casino on Dec. 31, 1955. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

Donald O'Connor and Louis Prima are featured at the Sahara on Dec. 31, 1955. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

Anna Maria Alberghetti is the featured performer at the Royal Nevada on Dec. 31, 1955. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

The Sands has Lena Horne and Will Jordan on Dec. 31, 1955. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

Milton Berle headlines at the Riviera on Dec. 31, 1955. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

The Thunderbird Hotel for New Year's Eve on Dec. 31, 1955. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

Tony Martin, among others, is featured on the Flamingo marquee on Dec. 31, 1955. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

The Will Maston Trio, starring Sammy Davis Jr., at the New Frontier on Dec. 31, 1955. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

Singer/actor Eddie Fisher in front of the Tropicana marquee with showgirls on April 12, 1957. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

The Riviera marquee features Keely Smith, Corbett Monica and Kay Stevens on May 14, 1962. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

Wayne Newton and Frank Sinatra Jr. at the Flamingo on Nov. 5, 1965. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli are on the Sahara marquee on Dec. 9, 1965. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

the Riviera marquee with Betty Grable appearing in "Hello, Dolly" on Feb. 15, 1966. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

Liberace presenting Johnny Sea with Gold Record on Stage at the Sahara Hotel on July 4, 1966. Oh, and Johnny Carson will be around later. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

The Supremes and Fats Domino at the Flamingo on June 29, 1966. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

Debbie Reynolds and Sarah Vaughn at the Riviera on March 30, 1967. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

The Westward Ho marquee with food prices on Oct. 14, 1986. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

Bally's (now Horseshoe Las Vegas) celebrates the UNLV Runnin' Rebels NCAA men's basketball championship on April 3, 1990. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

Some stars don't need a first name to show. The Sinatra marquee at Caesars Palace on May 19, 1969. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

Barbra Streisand marquee at the International Hotel (now Westgate) on July 2, 1969. Also featuring Peggy Lee. .(Las Vegas News Bureau)

The Riviera marquee has Bob Hope touting Joan Rivers, John Davidson and Shecky Greene on Nov. 11, 1969. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

Marvin Hamlisch in front of the Caesars Palace marquee touting him and Alan King on Nov. 7, 1975. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

Shecky Greene and Bernadette Peters at the Desert Inn on Sept. 13, 1979. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

The Union Plaza Marquee on March 26, 1980. (Jerry Abbott/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Here is a look back at some of the big signs along Las Vegas Boulevard South.

