Entertainment

Comedian Kevin Hart to play Drai’s on New Year’s Eve

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 21, 2023 - 4:49 pm
 
In this Dec. 11, 2017, file photo, Kevin Hart arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart will host a New Year’s Eve bash at Drai’s Nightclub on Dec. 31.

“Kevin Hart will bring his unique brand of humor to the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, making this New Year’s Eve celebration a can’t miss,” the club says a news release.

Drai’s will also play host to a live performance by resident artist and superstar, Chris Brown.

Limited tickets and VIP tables are still available, to purchase go to draisgroup.com.

