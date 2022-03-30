Country superstar announces Las Vegas residency

Country superstar Miranda Lambert, fresh off being named Entertainer of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards, announced a new Las Vegas residency.

“Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency” will open Sept. 23 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Lambert will perform 24 shows through April of 2023.

Lambert will perform September 23, 24, 28 and 30, October 1, 5, 7 and 8, November 26, 27 and 30, December 3, 4, 8, 10 and 11, March (2023) 24, 25 and 30 and April (2023) 1, 2, 6, 8 and 9. All shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on April 7 at 10 a.m. Fan club members will have access to a presale starting this Friday at 10 a.m. with Citi cardmembers having access to a presale Friday at noon. Caesars Rewards members and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale beginning Monday at 10 a.m.