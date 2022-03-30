59°F
Country superstar announces Las Vegas residency

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 30, 2022 - 6:39 am
 
Country superstar Miranda Lambert, fresh off being named Entertainer of the Year at the Academy ...
Country superstar Miranda Lambert, fresh off being named Entertainer of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards, announced a new Las Vegas residency. (Robert Ascroft /foureleven agency)

Country superstar Miranda Lambert, fresh off being named Entertainer of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards, announced a new Las Vegas residency.

“Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency” will open Sept. 23 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Lambert will perform 24 shows through April of 2023.

Lambert will perform September 23, 24, 28 and 30, October 1, 5, 7 and 8, November 26, 27 and 30, December 3, 4, 8, 10 and 11, March (2023) 24, 25 and 30 and April (2023) 1, 2, 6, 8 and 9. All shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on April 7 at 10 a.m. Fan club members will have access to a presale starting this Friday at 10 a.m. with Citi cardmembers having access to a presale Friday at noon. Caesars Rewards members and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale beginning Monday at 10 a.m.

