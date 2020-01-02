Dance lessons, First Friday lead downtown Las Vegas to-do list

The Mob Museum will offer “Bootlegger Boogie: Prohibition Dance Instruction” from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at The Mob Museum. (Review-Journal file photo)

Free dance lesson Monday at museum

Want to learn how to dance the Charleston? Check out “Bootlegger Boogie: Prohibition Dance Instruction” from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at The Mob Museum. Entry is free through the side door on the east side of the building, using the password “old fashioned.” 300 Stewart Ave., themobmuseum.org

Not just a musical for Parrot Heads

Jimmy Buffett fans will get the chance to “Escape to Margaritaville” on Tuesday, when the show opens at The Smith Center. The musical tells the story of “a part-time bartender, part-time singer, and full-time charmer named Tully who thinks he’s got life all figured out, until a beautiful career-minded tourist steals his heart and makes him question everything.” The show runs through Jan. 12, with tickets starting at $37. 361 Symphony Park Ave., thesmithcenter.com

Have a roarin’ time at First Friday

The theme of January’s First Friday celebration is “Roar in the ’20s.” This month’s featured artist is Christopher Walkenhorst, a local painter and illustrator who creates fine and commercial art. There will be live entertainment from 5 to 11 p.m., and organizers promise that fire pits will be scattered throughout the event to help guests stay warm. The main stage will be at the south end of the Art Way parking lot, with the majority of artists and vendors on Boulder Avenue, and crafts in the Arts Factory courtyard. ffflv.org

Musicians gather for ‘Vinyl Say’

“The Vinyl Say” with Rasar Amani returns to The Writer’s Block, from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. The monthly event is described as “a collision between music, history and artistry, as industry veteran and renowned hip hop chronicler Rasar Amani (front man of Las Vegas’ own The Lique) explores some of the most transformative albums of yesterday and today through reviews, hot takes, Q&A’s and special performances with notable Las Vegas musicians.” This month’s featured album is “Midnight Marauders” by A Tribe Called Quest. 519 S. Sixth St., thewritersblock.org

Music, stuff for kids … and vegan hot dogs

Hot dogs — they aren’t just for carnivores anymore. Phyto’s Vegan Eats will host a pop-up from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Fergusons Downtown. The party will include local live music, a rooftop fire pit, fresh coffee, delicious pastries, kids’ workshops, fresh flowers, plants, vintage clothing, cool shops and more. 1028 Fremont St., fergusonsdowntown.com

