David Chang hosts preview party at Majordomo Meat & Fish at Palazzo

Celebrity chef also offers a peek at Moon Palace, his casual slider spot next door.

The raw bar at Majordomo Meat & Fish (Al Mancini)

Guests prepare to enter Majordomo Meat & Fish grand opening party on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Palazzo. (Al Mancini)

Guests received personalized hats at the Majordomo Meat & Fish grand opening party. (Al Mancini)

The exterior of Moon Palace. (Al Mancini)

David Chang prepared a preview of the sliders at Moon Palace during Majordomo Meat & Fish's grand opening party. (Al Mancini)

Sliders and chips from Moon Palace. (Al Mancini)

David Chang hosted an early grand opening party for his newest restaurant, Majordomo Meat & Fish, on Saturday night at Palazzo, despite the fact it isn’t expected to begin serving guests until Dec. 30. He also used the occasion to preview his adjacent slider spot, which he revealed will be called Moon Palace.

Majordomo Meat & Fish takes the place of the former Mario Batali restaurant Carnevino. The space has been given a facelift to prepare for Chang’s tenure, which was apparent before guests even entered the restaurant or its attached lounge.

In addition to the new sign in front featuring the celebrity chef’s signature orange peach logo, guests approaching the restaurant will notice a collection of glass produce and meat lockers built into the wall. Across the hallway stands its casual sister restaurant Moon Palace, with an exposed kitchen, walk-up counter service and communal bar seating.

Inside Majordomo on Saturday, invited guests mingled through the dark interior. They snacked on lettuce wraps filled with sliced-to-order beef; shrimp and oysters from the raw bar; and assorted passed bites. Tailors at vintage sewing machines personalized caps for patrons.

Among the most notable changes to the room are a curved raw bar at the end of the main bar area that extends into the dining room, and live-seafood tanks packed with lobsters built into the wall of what appears to be a private dining room in back.

Chang surprised guests as they were exiting by opening up Moon Palace to serve farewell snacks: sliders, miniature potato chips and beer. That side of the operation isn’t expected to open to the public until January.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates Palazzo.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter and Instagram.