Day of the Dead altars and what they mean

Dia de los Muertos

Day of the Dead

Illustrations by Severiano del Castillo Galvãn Las Vegas Review-Journal

It’s a celebration that involves wearing costumes, visiting cemeteries, honoring departed loved ones and thinking about death on an occasion when, some believe, the boundary that separates our world from the next weakens.

It’s not Halloween but, rather, Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. Celebrated Nov. 1 and 2 with much symbolism and iconography, it’s a joyous celebration of life, death, family history and remembrance — as well as an acknowledgment of our own mortality: We’re reminded that where our deceased loved ones are now, we will be one day, too.

Read more: Day of the Dead