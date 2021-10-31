Day of the Dead altars and what they mean

78°F
Dia de los Muertos

Day of the Dead


Illustrations by Severiano del Castillo Galvãn Las Vegas Review-Journal

It’s a celebration that involves wearing costumes, visiting cemeteries, honoring departed loved ones and thinking about death on an occasion when, some believe, the boundary that separates our world from the next weakens.
It’s not Halloween but, rather, Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. Celebrated Nov. 1 and 2 with much symbolism and iconography, it’s a joyous celebration of life, death, family history and remembrance — as well as an acknowledgment of our own mortality: We’re reminded that where our deceased loved ones are now, we will be one day, too.

The Altar

Dia de los Muertos

The Day of the Dead is a Latin American celebration in which families gather Nov. 1 and 2 to honor the memory of deceased loved ones. Spirits are guided home to enjoy offerings left for them on meticulously crafted altars. Its roots fuse traditions found in Europe and Mesoamerica, particularity the ancient Aztec empire. The altar is a complex creation with incredible symbolism, as each element carries specific meaning. Here are the most important elements and what they mean:

Levels

Ofrendas can be made up of two, three or seven levels.
2 levels represent the division between the Earth and the sky.
3 levels represent the sky, the Earth and the underworld.
7 levels are the most common and relate to the seven levels that a soul must traverse before reaching heaven (or hell). It also relates to the Seven Deadly Sins.

Fire

Fire, in the form of candles and torches, are symbols of our love for our deceased relatives and guiding lights for their spirits.

Flowers

Flowers are not just a beautiful visual addition to the altar. Yellow flowers, or cempazuchui, are a guide for the spirits into the mortal world. White flowers represent the sky, while purple flowers allude to the traditional color of mourning in Mexico.

Paper

Ofrendas usually have “papel picado,” tissue paper typically in yellow and purple and fashioned into intricate designs. They represent the union between life and death.

Incense

A chalice with incense is placed on the altar. It is a way to purify the souls of the dead and ward off evil spirits.

Banquet/food

To celebrate the arrival of your deceased loved ones, a banquet of their favorite food and drink is placed as an offering. Traditional food items include Pan de Muerto, rice, mole, pumpkin, sugar cane, jicama and oranges.

Calaveras

Calaveras or skulls are representations of deceased relatives. Made of sugar or chocolate, usually for the kids, the skulls are an example of the Mexican ability to celebrate, mock and play with death.

Water

A glass of water is often placed on the altar to quench the thirst of the deceased and strengthen them for their return journey.

Entertainment

