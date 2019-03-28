Demolition Derby, improv comedy in downtown Las Vegas

Muay Thai fighting will be a the Downtown Events Center on Saturday with Lion Fight 53.

Demolition derby parties under dome

The Plaza will host free after-parties for the Casino Battle Royale Demolition Derby on Friday and Saturday nights. The all-ages events will take place under the casino’s dome, starting at 7, and include music, food and drink specials, and wrestling presented by Snake Pit Pro Wrestling Academy, with a special guest appearance by Juventud “the Juice” Guerrera. 1 S. Main St., plazahotelcasino.com

Monthly-pour events launch at Fergusons

Fergusons Downtown will celebrate the launch of a monthly beverage experience, Pour in the Alley, from 5-9 p.m. Saturday. Organizers say the event will educate guests on all components of properly consuming a spirit, “from flavor profiles, to correct glassware and culinary pairings,” at each event. The debut endeavor will focus on gin. Tickets range from $60 to $134, depending on the experience guests choose. 1028 Fremont St., fergusonsdowntown.com

Outdoor fight night set for Saturday

The Downtown Las Vegas Events Center is bringing Muay Thai fighting downtown on Saturday with Lion Fight 53. The outdoor showcase will feature three fights: a flyweight, a featherweight and a super cruiserweight super fight. Doors open at 4 p.m., with the fights scheduled to start an hour later. Tickets start at $23. 200 S. Third St., dlvec.com

Improv comedy at Smith Center

“Whose Live Anyway,” a 90-minute improvised comedy show starring Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis and Joel Murray, will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall. Tickets start at $29. 361 Symphony Park Ave., thesmithcenter.com

‘Ridiculesque’ event at Artifice Bar

The last Saturday of the month falls this week, which means Ridiculesque returns to Artifice Bar. The “show of burlesque, vaudeville and frivolity” gets underway at 8 p.m. Guests are encouraged to RSVP. 1025 S. First St., artificebarlv.com

