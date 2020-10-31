Diane Lane not afraid to talk about aging

Diane Lane stars as Margaret Blackledge and Kevin Costner plays George Blackledge in director Thomas Bezucha’s "Let Him Go," a Focus Features release. (Kimberley French/Focus Features)

Photo credit: Mark Seliger

Diane Lane — Superman’s mom, Oscar nominee, Hollywood survivor — wants to talk about aging.

She will make you laugh, nod and call your best friend. “I know we are all humbled by the passage of time,” Lane says, calling from a Toronto hotel room where she is under quarantine for 14 days before filming her new FX series. “But here’s the good news: It’s time to fight the good fight in your 50s and realize aging is really a state of mind.

“My advice on aging in general is we all need witnesses. We need our buddy to go, ‘How is it going for you over there?’ Plus, you can describe your physical experience to everyone and say, ‘Did I tell you about this thing I did to my elbow?’

“Maybe you don’t want to share too much about your elbow!” the 55-year-old New York native jokes. “Now, that’s a major sign of aging when you’re like, ‘Did I tell you about this pain … ’ ”

Lane has the right to describe her bruises. She’s 100 percent bad grandma in her new film “Let Him Go,” about a retired sheriff named George Blackledge (Kevin Costner), who along with his wife, Margaret (Lane), must ride in to the rescue and claim their 5-year-old grandson, who is being held hostage by a mountain clan.

Las Vegas Review-Journal: What are you doing on a Sunday morning in Toronto?

Diane Lane: I just came in from a brisk walk. I’m here quarantining for two weeks before I work on a new project called “Y: The Last Man.” It’s one day at a time like everybody else. My time here has been good. … Days are spent stretching, eating, sleeping. I listen to podcasts and watch shows. My favorite is text fests with friends. We send music and back-and-forth. This is my only form of social media.

What drives you nuts about this time?

Honestly, I find it odd when people say to me things like, “Do you have a plan for this weekend?” I will look at them like they just slapped my mother! In what world in 2020 do you have an answer for that one?

What do you long for during these times?

It will be so nice to have an alarm go off in the morning and think, “I gotta show up somewhere for something.” Of course, as an actor, there are patches of unemployment. You just make the most of it and think, “Soon, you’ll be complaining about the 4 a.m. wake-up calls.”

Tell us about “Let Him Go.”

The happiest thing for me is to find complex writing that feels believable and holds your interest. This asks the question: What would you do to save a family member? It’s such a joyful thing to be a newly minted grandparent, but in this film, the former daughter-in-law goes off and marries into this terrible family and the grandson is in a very unsafe situation.

You’re getting the kid out — no matter what.

It’s primal. It’s deep within her frontal lobe to save the boy. As a parent, it’s a reflex to save your child. There is a survival instinct you project in front of your offspring that means you would jump in front of a train for them and plan on stopping the train.

You and Kevin Costner first starred as Martha and Jonathan Kent – Superman’s parents — in “Justice League.” Why do you and he have such amazing chemistry?

I don’t know what it is or why it is, but I’m happy to show up and be in it. You can dance with somebody, but it takes two.

In this film, you’re shooting guns, riding horses, standing up to everyone in your way.

I was literally getting back on the horse for this movie. I hadn’t been on a horse for years, and horses seem different now. These aren’t movie ponies who go in a nice circle. Of course, Kevin rides all the time and made it look easy. I was like, “I had to be married to him in this movie!”

Can you give us a few tips about how to glow at age 55? What should we start doing right now?

You do all the good things. You get enough sleep. You hydrate. You eat healthy and do a little yoga and strength training. I always say to remember to add the strength training in there to really round it out. Strong and healthy are the goals.