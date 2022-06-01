70°F
Digital art museum to debut on the Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 1, 2022 - 6:16 am
 
The Strip’s first permanent digital art museum, Perception Las Vegas, will open June 10 with its premiere of “Leonardo: The Universal Man,” an hourlong immersive experience chronicling the life of Leonardo da Vinci.

Three separate 360-degree gallery exhibits transport guests into the mind and works of one of the world’s greatest thinkers during a journey to Renaissance-era Italy to watch da Vinci’s life unfold; a greeting from Mona Lisa, who tells the story of her impact on the world for more than 500 years; and an explosion of light, color, shape and sound that brings “The Last Supper” to life.

“Our concept celebrates one of history’s most remarkable visionaries by putting his work into a completely captivating visual and audio experience unlike anything that exists,” Perception CEO Robert Frey said.

Perception, 2780 Las Vegas Blvd. South, will open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets start at $39.50; perceptionlasvegas.com.

Contact Maria Staubs at mstaubs@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MariaStaubs on Twitter.

