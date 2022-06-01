Digital art museum to debut on the Strip

Perception Las Vegas will open with the premiere of “Leonardo: The Universal Man,” an hourlong immersive experience chronicling the life of da Vinci.

The Strip’s first permanent digital art museum, Perception Las Vegas, will open June 10 with its premiere of “Leonardo: The Universal Man,” an hourlong immersive experience chronicling the life of Leonardo da Vinci.

Three separate 360-degree gallery exhibits transport guests into the mind and works of one of the world’s greatest thinkers during a journey to Renaissance-era Italy to watch da Vinci’s life unfold; a greeting from Mona Lisa, who tells the story of her impact on the world for more than 500 years; and an explosion of light, color, shape and sound that brings “The Last Supper” to life.

“Our concept celebrates one of history’s most remarkable visionaries by putting his work into a completely captivating visual and audio experience unlike anything that exists,” Perception CEO Robert Frey said.

Perception, 2780 Las Vegas Blvd. South, will open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets start at $39.50; perceptionlasvegas.com.

