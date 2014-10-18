Dir. Rodriguez alleges non-payment of $7.7M for ‘Machete,’ ‘Sin City 2’

Filmmaker Robert Rodriguez has sued the financers of “Sin City 2” and “Machete Kills,” alleging non-payment of $7.7 million.

Danny Trejo in "Machete Kills," (Open Road Entertainment)

The suit was filed Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday by Rodriguez and his affiliate companies against Sergei Bespalov, Marina Bespalov, Maddartico Limited, Vrelonovama LLC, Aldamisa Entertainment and SC2 Productions.

It alleged breach of contract and fraud. The suit seeks a jury trial and unspecified damages.

“In order to induce Plaintiffs to enter into agreements with various of the Defendants relating to the Pictures, Defendants, including, specifically, Sergei Bespalov, falsely assured and represented to Plaintiffs that Defendants had more than sufficient financial resources and cash flow – not only from and related to the Pictures, but also from other projects – to honor all of their financial obligations to Plaintiffs.”

The suit alleged that when the money was not paid as promised, Rodriguez paid his own funds to “Machete Kills” screenwriter Kyle Ward.

Plaintiffs include Fifth Brain Inc., El Chingon, Inc., El Chingon Productions, El Chingon Investments and Quickdraw Holdings.

Rodriguez was a director and producer on both films, which under-performed at the box office.

“Sin City 2: A Dame To Kill For” had a budget estimated at $65 million and starred Bruce Willis, Mickey Rourke and Jessica Alba. It was released in August in the U.S. by the Weinstein Company and grossed $13 million; worldwide grosses hit $38 million.

“Machete Kills,” starred Danny Trejo, Amber Heard, Mel Gibson, Sofia Vergara and Antonio Banderas. It was released last year, carried a reported of $20 million and grossed about $15 million worldwide.

Aldamisa and Sergei Bespalov did not respond to requests for comment.