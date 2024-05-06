Discount Disneyland tickets for as little as $50 a day available all summer

Disneyland has dropped ticket prices to as little as $50 a day for the entire summer stretching from the springtime Pixar Fest to Halloween Time in the fall.

“Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular” will return with some all-new scenes to Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif., as highlighted entertainment for Pixar Fest in 2024. Pixar Fest returns to the Disneyland Resort from April 26-Aug. 4, 2024, with colorful décor, themed menu items, commemorative merchandise and more for a limited-time. (Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort)

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Disneyland has dropped ticket prices to as little as $50 a day for the entire summer stretching from the springtime Pixar Fest to Halloween Time in the fall with multi-day ticket offers that can serve as mini annual passes for those not willing to splurge on an expensive Magic Key pass.

The 2024 Disneyland summer ticket offer is good for three-day, one-park tickets for visits between June 10 through Sept. 26.

Tickets go on sale May 29 and sales may be paused or stopped at any time.

The three-day, one-park per day tickets start at $149 for children and $249 for adults for admission Monday through Thursdays. That works out to just under $50 per day for kids and $83 a day for adults.

You can also get weekend three-day, one-park tickets good on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for $199 for kids and $299 for adults. That’s $67 a day for children and $100 for adults.

All the tickets can be upgraded with the parkhopper option or Disney Genie+ line-skipping service.

By comparison, a one-day/one-park ticket costs $104 to $194 while a parkhopper ticket that gets you into both parks on a single day will set you back $169 to $259. The Genie+ line-cutting service typically costs $30 per day.

The three-day tickets don’t have to be used on consecutive dates. Advance reservations are required for each visit. Disneyland warns that reservations are not guaranteed and could be difficult to get as the ticket expiration date approaches.

The ticket deal stretches throughout the summer and includes Pixar Fest (which runs through Aug. 4), the “Fantasmic” nighttime spectacular (returning May 24) and Halloween Time (starting Aug. 23).

Disneyland is also offering 20% discounts on single night weekday stays at the Disneyland Hotel and Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel (but not the recently refurbished Pixar Place Hotel) and 25% discounts on stays of four nights or longer.

The hotel discounts are available June 10 through Sept. 26 and can be reserved starting May 29. The deals are not available on some suites and villas.

