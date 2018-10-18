Discover market, Third Thursday, Brew Fest in downtown Las Vegas

The final Third Thursday on Third of 2018 will be held this Thursday on the stretch of Third Street between Ogden and Stewart, adjacent to the Downtown Grand.

Shoppers wander the Market in the Alley in June. The Downtown Project- and Tony Hsieh-affiliated group behind the market wants to eventually take the pop-up to once a week. Megan Fazio

TGI Thursday on Third Street

The final Third Thursday on Third of 2018 will be held this Thursday on the stretch of Third Street between Ogden and Stewart, adjacent to the Downtown Grand. The party will include street games, giveaways, music by DJ Edoc and half a dozen food trucks, while local artists HISTER and Ryan Brunty will draw inspiration from the movie “Halloween” for the final illustration battle of the year. The free event is from 7-10 p.m. downtowngrand.com

Brews and bites at downtown fest

The seventh annual Downtown Brew Festival will take place Saturday at the Clark County Amphitheater, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway, featuring more than 200 craft beers from over 60 breweries and food from Tacotarian, A Family Secret, Good Pie, Toddy Shop, Sausagefest and The Corndog Company. The event runs from 5 to 9 p.m., with early V.I.P. entry at 4 p.m. Tickets are $40-$90 plus fees. downtownbrewfestival.com

Mighty rockin’ concert series

The final show of this year’s Downtown Rocks Free Summer Concert Series will take place Sunday night on the Fremont Street Experience’s 3rd Street Stage, near The D, Four Queens and Fremont casinos. Closing out the series will be The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, who are set to hit the stage at 9 p.m. vegasexperience.com

Yoga and kids’ play at Fergusons

Market in the Alley returns to Fergusons Downtown, 1031 Fremont St., this Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. In addition to the usual collection of local artisans, food vendors and musicians, this month’s event will feature yoga and a spooky slime workshop for the kids, every hour on the hour. fergusonsdowntown.com

Finding Coco at Discovery Children’s

The ongoing Dia de los Muertos celebration at Discovery Children’s Museum, 360 Promenade Place, continues through Nov. 2. For a full list of what activities are available on what days, go to discoverykidslv.org.

Culinary Road Trip raises the steaks

Scott Commings’ next Culinary Road Trip dinner on Oct. 25 will celebrate the Downtown Grand’s fifth anniversary and 15 straight sold-out dinner series events. The “Hell’s Kitchen” winner is moving it across the street from his Downtown Grand home to the Triple George Grill, 201 N. Third St. The five-course multicourse steak dinner, with cocktail pairing, is $55 plus fees. downtowngrand.com

Have an item for Downtown Lowdown? Contact Al Mancini atmancini@ reviewjournal.com.