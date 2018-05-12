Discovery Children’s Museum appoints new CEO

New Discovery Children's Museum CEO Melissa Kaiser (Jennie Slade Photography)

Discovery Children’s Museum has named Melissa Kaiser as its chief executive officer.

Kaiser comes to the job from the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts, where she served as executive vice president of development. She has more than 20 years of professional fundraising experience, according to Discovery Children’s Museum.

She replaces Tifferney White, who left last fall for a job with a children’s museum in her hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina.

“Kaiser’s extensive background in fundraising and management will have a tremendous impact on the museum,” Andrea Smith, a chairwoman on the museum’s board of trustees, said in a press release. “We look forward to the growth Kaiser’s leadership will galvanize at Discovery.”

Kaiser joins her husband, Roy Kaiser, in Las Vegas. He took over as Nevada Ballet Theatre’s artistic director in October.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity to work with Discovery Children’s Museum,” Melissa Kaiser said. “In a short time, this museum has provided an invaluable wealth of knowledge and culture to the Vegas community.”