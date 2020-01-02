‘Disney on Ice’ leads this week’s best bets in Las Vegas

"Disney On Ice presents Mickey's Search Party" (Feld Entertainment)

SHOWS

‘Mickey’s Search Party’

Mickey Mouse and friends follow Captain Hook’s treasure map in a quest to find Tinker Bell in this “Disney on Ice” show, opening Thursday at the Thomas & Mack Center. The production features characters from “Coco,” “Frozen,” “Beauty & the Beast,” “Moana,” “Toy Story” and more. Join the adventure at 7 p.m. Thursday and at select times through Jan. 12. Tickets are $15 to $98 at unlvtickets.com.

MUSIC

David Lee Roth

David Lee Roth wasn’t born on stage, but he was most certainly born again on stage, rechristened “Diamond Dave,” a showman’s showman and leg kick incarnate who added still more swagger to the role of rock ’n’ roll frontman as singer for Van Halen. With that band no longer touring, Roth has struck out on his own, putting together a Vegas variety show spanning plenty of Van Halen hits as well as various standards of his own. Run with the devil once more at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday (plus Jan. 10 and 11) at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $63.50; call 702-632-7600.

TV

‘Doctor Who’

Fire up the TARDIS, it’s a double dose of “Doctor Who.” During a special one-day event, fans can see the Season 12 premiere as well as an exclusive screening of Episode 2. Following those episodes, Jodie Whittaker and co-stars Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill will take part in a question-and-answer session in New York that will be transmitted live to participating theaters. See it at 11 a.m. Sunday at Colonnade, Orleans, Red Rock, Sam’s Town, Santa Fe and Village Square.

FOOD & DRINK

Veganuary

The third annual Veganuary — a celebration offering nonvegans a chance to sample the lifestyle — runs through Jan. 31. During Veganuary, restaurants that don’t normally cater to those with vegan diets offer special menus, with a portion of sales donated to A Home 4 Spot animal rescue and the international Veganuary organization. Last year, more than 30 local restaurants participated; for a current list, go to vegansbaby.com.

ARTS & LEISURE

Bellagio winter display

This weekend marks your last chance to wander through the winter wonderland at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical

Gardens. The “Making Holiday Memories” display includes a horse-drawn carriage, toy soldiers, a train and polar bears, as well as a 42-foot white fir adorned with 2,500 ornaments and 7,000 LED lights. Free viewings are available 24 hours a day through Saturday. For more details, visit bellagio.com.

