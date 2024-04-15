49°F
Disneyland closing 4 attractions during busy spring season

Visitors ride the Disneyland Monorail past the Matterhorn Bobsleds at Disneyland in Anaheim, Ca ...
Visitors ride the Disneyland Monorail past the Matterhorn Bobsleds at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on March 11, 2024. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
Incredicoaster zooms through Pixar Pier at California Adventure in Anaheim, California, on Aug. ...
Incredicoaster zooms through Pixar Pier at California Adventure in Anaheim, California, on Aug. 16, 2023. (Jeff Gritchen,/Orange County Register/TNS)
Brady MacDonald The Orange County Register
April 15, 2024 - 5:31 am
 

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Disneyland will close four attractions for seasonal refurbishments during the Season of the Force and Pixar Fest events just as the spring break crowds begin to dwindle at the Anaheim theme parks.

The Incredicoaster, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh and Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln will temporarily close in mid-April or early May as part of Disneyland’s standard refurbishment schedule.

The four new attraction closures join the Haunted Mansion, Splash Mountain, Redwood Creek Challenge Trail and “Fantasmic” that were already shuttered for refurbishment.

The timing of the attraction closures coincide with the two-month-long Star Wars event that started April 5 at Disneyland and Pixar Fest that kicks off April 26 at Disney California Adventure.

The Incredicoaster in Pixar Pier will go down April 8-18 for a seasonal refurbishment.

The Matterhorn Bobsleds roller coaster will close three times on slower weekdays — April 15-18, April 22-25 and April 29-May 2.

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh will close on May 1 as part of the larger closure of Critter Country while work continues on the transformation of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. A reopening date has not yet been set for the Pooh dark ride.

Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln will close on April 16 with no reopening date set. The venerable Disneyland Audio-Animatronics show will remain closed at least through May 20.

The Haunted Mansion closed in January for an extended renovation of the outdoor queue area that will add a new accessibility elevator for wheelchair users exiting the ride and a new retail shop at the attraction’s exit. Disneyland has not announced a reopening date for the popular haunted house dark ride.

The latest temporary closures don’t include Splash Mountain — which is undergoing a yearlong conversion into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The Critter Country log flume ride is scheduled to reopen with a new “Princess and the Frog” theme in fall or winter 2024.

Fantasmic” will return on May 24 after a yearlong hiatus following an inferno that engulfed the show’s audio-animatronic fire-breathing dragon.

Also not on the temporarily “out of order” list are several attractions that never returned following the yearlong pandemic closure that shuttered Disneyland and DCA.

Disneyland’s Star Wars Launch Bay and DCA’s Blue Sky Cellar are being used for Imagination Campus — an educational travel workshop that teaches students about the arts and sciences used in Disney theme parks.

The Magic Eye Theater in Tomorrowland remains dark with no upcoming show in the works.

DCA’s Hyperion Theater in Hollywood Land briefly returned for a two-month run of “Rogers: The Musical” before closing again with nothing planned for the 2,000-seat Broadway caliber venue.

The Fantasyland Theatre no longer has regularly scheduled shows after the “Tale of the Lion King” ended its run in January.

______

