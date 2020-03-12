72°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Entertainment

Disneyland parks in California closing on Saturday amid virus fears

By Don Thompson The Associated Press
March 12, 2020 - 1:50 pm
 
Updated March 12, 2020 - 2:24 pm

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sweeping guidance for Californians to avoid unnecessary gatherings to try to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus will likely extend beyond March, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday, just before Disneyland announced it would close its California theme parks.

The statewide guidance applies to sporting events, concerts and even smaller social gatherings in places where people can’t remain at least 6 feet (2 meters) apart. Major changes to daily life and business will ripple across the nation’s most populous state and the world’s fifth-largest economy.

Disneyland Resort cited the guidance in saying it would close Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park through the end of the month, though there have been no reported cases of the new virus. The announcement doesn’t affect Disney World in Florida.

Newsom told reporters earlier Thursday that the guidance did not yet apply to amusement parks, but after Disneyland’s announcement, said the company made the “right call in the interest of public health.” His statement said to expect more such announcements.

An extended restriction on large gatherings could further affect Major League Baseball, which just canceled spring training and postponed its season for at least two weeks. California is home to five professional baseball teams.

Not an official ban

The guidance is not an official ban — like the Seattle metro area and San Francisco have instituted — and Newsom said California’s legal authority is limited when it comes to enforcement.

“I have all the expectation that it will be advanced and will be adopted. Invariably, what happens if it isn’t? I’m not concerned about that,” the Democratic governor said, adding that the state has ways it can step up enforcement if necessary.

Newsom said 21 more Californians tested positive for the COVID-19 virus Wednesday, bringing the total to 198 infections. Four people have died.

Initially, some of the state’s testing kits were not complete because they lacked certain chemicals, Newsom said. All testing backlogs have since been eliminated, but the federal government needs to work closely with state and local governments to ensure complete tests are available, he said.

The California Department of Public Health advisory says events with 250 people or more should be postponed or canceled and gatherings of people at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19 should be limited to no more than 10.

“Not holding that concert or community event can have cascading effects — saving dozens of lives and preserving critical health care resources that your family may need a month from now,” Newsom said in a statement Wednesday.

The guidance was formalized in an executive order Thursday that eliminates a one-week waiting period and delays the tax filing deadline for people and businesses affected by the virus, allows state and local legislatures to hold meetings via teleconference and more. It also allows the state to commandeer property if necessary that could be used for quarantining and treating infected people or otherwise managing the outbreak.

It vastly expands California’s response to the outbreak as cities and others have instituted ever-increasing methods to curtail the spread of the virus. San Francisco, Oakland and Santa Clara County, which includes Silicon Valley, banned gatherings of 1,000 or more people.

Still, both houses of the state Legislature met as planned, allowing members of the public to watch, and leaders have announced no plans to halt sessions. In contrast, Los Angeles City Hall closed to non-city employees, and Mayor Eric Garcetti halted all meetings and gatherings at city properties expected to attract more than 50 people.

Corrections officials canceled daily visits at all state prisons until further notice. There are no suspected or confirmed cases of the virus at any lockups.

Moving the passengers

Meanwhile, officials in Oakland will continue the painstaking process of removing nearly 500 passengers remaining on the cruise ship hit by the virus, all of them non-California residents and foreigners. About 2,000 passengers have been moved off the Grand Princess and transported to military bases around the U.S. for a two-week quarantine.

More than 20 passengers have been diagnosed with the virus, as well as 19 crew members. After being forced to idle off the coast for days and then docking Monday, the ship was originally slated to leave Thursday, but California will allow it to remain through Sunday, Newsom said.

Princess Cruises announced a two-month pause of global operations on Thursday that will gradually sideline all 18 of its cruise ships.

After a woman in her 90s died of the coronavirus, health officials defended a decision not to quarantine a senior living facility in Elk Grove near Sacramento.

Carlton Senior Living, which has 13 assisted living facilities in Northern California, said the resident died at a hospital Tuesday.

Associated Press writers Kathleen Ronayne and Adam Beam in Sacramento, Olga R. Rodriguez in San Francisco, and Christopher Weber and Stefanie Dazio in Los Angeles contributed to this story.

MOST READ
1
3 new positive coronavirus tests reported in Clark County
3 new positive coronavirus tests reported in Clark County
2
Mandalay Bay to shutter 3 more restaurants
Mandalay Bay to shutter 3 more restaurants
3
What’s canceled or changed due to coronavirus? Updated for conventions, shows, sports
What’s canceled or changed due to coronavirus? Updated for conventions, shows, sports
4
NHL officially suspends play because of coronavirus
NHL officially suspends play because of coronavirus
5
3 new coronavirus cases in Clark County push state total to 10
3 new coronavirus cases in Clark County push state total to 10
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
MGM Resorts to temporarily close buffets amid coronavirus fears - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International will temporarily close its Las Vegas buffets, effective Sunday amid growing coronavirus fears. (Al Mancini and James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Morimoto tackles Italian cooking at Eataly Las Vegas
Masaharu Morimoto showed off his skills in a slightly different context Thursday night, when he dropped by Manzo in Eataly to launch the Italian restaurant’s new Guest Chef series. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Terry Fator leaving Mirage on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
The 11-year Las Vegas Strip headliner is on a venue hunt, confirming Wednesday he is leaving his eponymous theater at The Mirage this summer for parts uncharted. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Garth Brooks to play first concert at Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
Country megastar Garth Brooks is the first non-football event announced for the $2 billion, 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Post Malone reveals his face tattoos are due to being 'ugly' - VIDEO
In a new interview with 'GQ,' the 24-year-old admitted his body art is linked to insecurity issues. [The face tattoos do] maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don’t like how I look .., Post Malone, via 'GQ'. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 Las Vegas chefs to watch - VIDEO
If you want to know what’s next for dining in Las Vegas, we suggest paying close attention to these five accomplished chefs. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Slanted Door in The Forum Shops at Caesars - VIDEO
The Slanted Door, Charles Phan's James Beard Award-winning modern Vietnamese restaurant, will open a Las Vegas location on March 2. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas REview-Journal)
Buddy V opens PizzaCake at Harrah’s - VIDEO
Buddy Valastro, aka Cake Boss Buddy V, is in town this week overseeing the soft opening of his new restaurant, PizzaCake, in Harrah’s Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making mist-shrouded tuna poke at Marssa at the Westin Lake Las Vegas - VIDEO
E.J. Estrella, banquet chef at Marssa at the Westin Lake Las Vegas, makes tuna poke by mixing chunks of bigeye tuna with sliced green onions, julienned white onions and house-made poke sauce and serving it on a bed of seaweed salad garnished with lotus chips and suspended over melon-scented mist. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making baked goat cheese at Ri Ra in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Shea Wafford, sous chef and pastry chef at Ri Ra at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place in Las Vegas, makes baked goat cheese served with honey-nut pesto, pickled red onions, peppadew relish and sourdough baguette. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bruce Kalman cooking at Ada’s - VIDEO
Celebrity chef Bruce Kalman will be cooking at Ada's in Tivoli Village in Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making banana cream pie at Cut in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Nicole Earl, pastry chef at Cut at the Palazzo in Las Vegas, makes an updated banana cream pie by layering banana ice cream, custard and compote with house-made Cool Whip, vanilla wafers and 24-karat gold leaf in a milk chocolate sphere and drizzling it with warm banana-caramel sauce so it devolves into petals. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making Chile Colorado at Kitchen Table and Kitchen Table Squared in Las Vegas
Javier Chavez, chef/owner of Kitchen Table and Kitchen Table Squared in Las Vegas, makes Chile Colorado by braising pork belly with three kinds of peppers and serving it atop stewed black beans with crema and pickled jalapeño, carrots and onions, with flour tortillas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Black Tap introduces its vegan CrazyShake - VIDEO
Black Tap at The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip has a new CrazyShake that's vegan -- The Black ’N White CakeShake. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Guy Fieri reflects on the Las Vegas dining scene
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri talks about the Las Vegas food scene while in town celebrating his 52nd birthday. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Familiar faces among Circa culinary lineup
Derek Stevens and chefs Barry Dakake and Dan Coughlin talk about some of the new restaurants for Stevens' Circa resort project. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making the Ausser Rand und Band (Over the Top) bloody mary at the Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas
The Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas serves the Ausser Rand und Band bloody mary with Hofbrau Dunkel, vodka, bloody mary mix, a Tajin rim and a soft pretzel, slider, bacon, sausage and more. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Custom Pizza Truck is a 'kitchen on wheels' - VIDEO
Custom Pizza Truck serves pizzas in a one of a kind food truck that traveled to Poland and back. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto
Squidhat Records comes to an end - VIDEO
Founder Allan Carter explains decision to shutter the Las Vegas label. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kaiseki Yuzu relocates to Chinatown - VIDEO
Kaiseki Yuzu restaurant celebrated its move from Henderson to Chinatown at 3900 Spring Mountain Road on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Panic! at the Disco frontman opens studio for kids - VIDEO
Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie launches Notes for Notes at a Henderson Boys & Girls Club. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A sneak peek at the new Mas Por Favor in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Mas Por Favor in Las Vegas’ Chinatown is an Instagram dream come true with original art, an arch of skulls and one of roses. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegan menu unveiled on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Truth & Tonic, one of the two dining spots within The Venetian’s Canyon Ranch Spa + Fitness, rolled out its new plant-based menu on Friday. Executive chef Pete Ghione talks about the menu. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making lobster and avocado flatbread at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Josh Grimes, chef de cuisine at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, created a lobster and avocado flatbread that also has avocado-creme fraiche spread, yellow tomatoes, red onion and Hearts On Fire microgreens. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Riding the new 15-minute "Star Wars" ride at Disneyland
What it's like to ride the new 15-minute "Star Wars" ride At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Main St. Provisions is coming to the Arts District - VIDEO
Kim Owens talks about her new Arts District restaurant, Main Street Provisions, which is under construction. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Artist Wayne Littlejohn on “Spin Baby” - VIDEO
Wayne Littlejohn’s sculpture celebrates Las Vegas entertainers. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tiësto headlines CES 2020 closing party at Hakkasan Nightclub - VIDEO
Tiesto performs for CES conventioneers and clubgoers during the DreamlandXR Closing Night Party at Hakkasan Nightclub at the MGM Grand on the Las Vegas Strip in the early hours of Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Locals cheer on James Holzhauer at 'Jeopardy!' watch party - VIDEO
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. But James Holzhauer would have a better chance at winning “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” tournament if Ken Jennings would stop copying his aggressive betting strategy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Drake's first show of 2020 at XS Nightclub in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Drake performs at the indoor/outdoor XS and Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip in the early morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
THE LATEST
(Fremont Street Experience)
Things to do this week in Las Vegas
RJ

Looking for something to do in the Las Vegas Valley? We’ve got you covered. Check out our best bets for the weekend and week ahead.

Federico De Silvestri of Verona, Italy, competes in the finals for the non-traditional pizza ca ...
Pizza Expo postponed until June in Las Vegas
By / RJ

The expo released a statement Thursday saying recent developments such as participant cancellations and the World Health Organization labeling the coronavirus as a global pandemic, have led it to postpone the event for the safety of its members and attendees.

John Turturro stars in "The Plot Against America," debuting Monday on HBO. (Michele K ...
TV best bets for the week of March 15
NTVB Media

This week’s top choices include the debut of “The Plot Against America,” a six-part limited series based on Philip Roth’s acclaimed novel.