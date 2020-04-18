Done with routine quarantine? Give these activities chance

The Review-Journal staff has compiled many activities and options to assist you during this time.

Gates block the entrance to the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas, which is closed due to concerns related to the spread of the coronavirus on Thursday, March 19, 2020. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

So Nevada is a little more than a month into the original shutdown called by Gov. Steve Sisolak, and you’re done replacing your lawn with a rock landscape for the sixth time.

What to do now.

It might be tempting to view Baby Yoda memes on Facebook and fan-produced Baby Yoda videos on YouTube — and it is — you might be yearning instead to relax, expand your mental capabilities, or what have you.

For you, the Review-Journal staff has compiled many activities and options to assist you during this time.

Viewing pleasure

Regular TV, streaming or what have you, you are ready to binge.

— “Prime Video Presents the SXSW 2020 Film Festival Collection,” a 10-day streaming fest on Amazon.

— It’s not TV; it’s HBO, even if you don’t have HBO.

— If you need a laugh, Netflix and Hulu are here to help. Surely, we can be serious.

King of the road

You can rotate which window you aimlessly stare out of for so long, so change it up with some virtual tours.

— Netflix to the rescue again with David Attenborough and Conan O’Brien among the contributors.

— Always wanted to see Las Vegas without the crowds? (OK, wrong time to use that set-up.) Nonetheless, here’s your chance.

— For a specific, special Las Vegas experience, Tim Burton’s efforts at The Neon Museum are worth a look.

The necessities

Health, for sure. But good food and beverages are needed, too.

— Brew pubs recently joined restaurants and liquor establishments among Las Vegas businesses allowed to deliver alcohol during the coronavirus pandemic.

— Local chefs are using social media to connect with fans and foodies.

— Restaurant suppliers such as Chefs’ Warehouse are making their products available to the public.

— Discover the joys and fun of cooking with your children.

Cornucopia

In other words, items that don’t place well in one comfy category land here. For example:

— Check out the Chippendales!

— Work on your hand-tied fly skills!

— Stay sane!

— Try out for “Jeopardy!”

Shameless self-promotion

And if all else fails, let’s remember the fun times we had dealing with pigeons in hats, lower-case hashtags and foul-mouthed ATMs. Tell ‘em Satchmo sent you.

