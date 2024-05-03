Downtown Las Vegas resort hosting graduation do-over for 2020 high school grads

Stadium Swim in downtown Las Vegas is giving those who graduated from the Clark County School District in 2020 a reason to celebrate.

A lifeguard watches over a group of pool-goers at Circa Resort's Stadium Swim on July 22, 2022. (Sean Hemmersmeier / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

According to a news release, Circa Resort & Casino on June 14 will host the “ultimate graduation do-over” for 2020 high school graduates.

Students who graduated in 2020 didn’t have traditional graduation ceremonies amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Turning Stadium Swim into the ultimate grad bash, CCSD high school class of 2020 alumni and current staff can do it right with champagne showers, complimentary food and beverage, complimentary rideshare and more,” Circa Resort said.

The school with the highest number of students and staff in attendance will also be awarded a grant of $10,000, the release notes.

The property said that its 2020 Stadium Swim Grad Splash is free to 2020 CCSD high school graduates and current staff, along with a guest.

According to the release, the event will feature:

Special certificate commemorating each 2020 graduate

“Class of 2020” photo moment

Champagne showers

Complimentary food and beverage

Complimentary rideshare

Grant awarded to the Clark County School with the most students and educators in attendance

“The class of 2020 was robbed of any kind of celebration for this once-in-a-lifetime milestone,” said Derek Stevens, CEO of Circa. “Now that these graduates are over 21, we here at Circa want to make things right and give them the graduation party they deserve. We also want to honor the CCSD educators and staff who enriched these students’ lives despite the challenging circumstances the pandemic presented.”

The 2020 Stadium Swim Grad Splash will start at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 14. All guests must be 21 and over to attend.

Visit circalasvegas.com/grad-splash/ to register to attend.