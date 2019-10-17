Downtown Las Vegas to-do list: Movies, Muddfest, drag bingo

(Getty Images)

All about the movies Thursday night

Sunset Cinema Night returns to Downtown Container Park on Thursday with a special “Countdown to Halloween” edition. “The Forest,” which will screen at 9 p.m., involves the story of a woman who goes into Japan’s Suicide Forest to find her twin sister and confronts supernatural terror. Admission is free, and guests will have a chance to win complimentary advance screening passes and posters for the upcoming film “Countdown,” which hits theaters Oct. 25. 707 Fremont St., downtowncontainerpark.com

Bingo night keeps Pride spirit going

Las Vegas Pride weekend may be behind us, but the folks at Place on 7th want to keep the spirit alive. They’re hosting a special edition of Drag Queen Bingo on Tuesday. Carnie Asada, Angel Phoenix, Asia King and special guest Mirage Amuro will host the festivities, which will include free rounds of bingo, prizes, live performances, “crass comedy” and drink specials. The balls start bouncing at 6:30 p.m. 115 N. Seventh St., facebook.com/placeon7th

Restaurant beefs up cocktail program

Santos Guisados Tacos & Beer has rolled out a new mezcal bar and cocktail collection for its expanded bar. Featuring small-batch mezcal from Oaxaca, crafted Sangritas and house-made specialty salts, the menu was developed by master mixologist Michael Carlisi. The Las Vegas transplant is a native of Northern California and has been involved in the cocktail programs of hot spots such as Comal, Slanted Door, The Douglas Room and Cesar. Santos Guisados Tacos & Beer is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays. 616 E. Carson Ave., santostacoslv.com

‘Presto!’ a new show at Downtown Grand

Leslie McKinney’s “Presto!” is downtown’s newest resident show, joining the Downtown Grand’s entertainment lineup. Described as “magic & mystery with a vintage Vegas flair,” the show is a comedic magic experience that will run at 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays in the resort’s Spare Room. Tickets start at $30, $15 for locals, and are available at the Downtown Grand box office, 206 N. Third St., and downtowngrand.com/shows.

Summer concert series rocks to an end

The Fremont Street Experience’s Downtown Rocks free concert series wraps up for the year this Saturday, when Puddle of Mudd’s Muddfest takes over the Third Street Stage. The party starts at 5:30 p.m., and will include performances by Tantric, Saving Abel, Trapt, Saliva and, of course, Puddle of Mudd. vegasexperience.com

