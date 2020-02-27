Downtown to-do list includes interactive theater, tap takeovers

Other things to do in Las Vegas include nutrition education for children and a soul food and music festival.

A brewers reception and Beer Zombies festival kickoff party is set for 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Able Baker Brewing, 1510 S. Main St. in Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Food education on tap at museum

Discovery Children’s Museum will celebrate National Nutrition Month throughout March with a rotating lineup of weekly programming. From Saturday to March 6, visitors to Toddler Town can create collages of healthy foods. At the same time, the Young at Art group will explore similarities and differences between fruits and vegetables, and Patents Pending will explore balanced portion sizes as demonstrated by MyPlate, the successor to the Food Pyramid. 360 Promenade Place, discoverykidslv.org.

Tap takeovers part of beer festival

With the annual Beer Zombies festival set for Saturday at Skinny Fats’ Dean Martin Drive location, a long weekend’s worth of tap takeovers will take place throughout the valley. Among the satellite events are several in the downtown vicinity. On Thursday, they include Mason Aleworks at Park on Fremont, 5 p.m., Abomination at Evel Pie, 6 p.m., 450 North at Eureka, 7 p.m. and Finback at Atomic Liquors, 8 p.m. Events on Friday include New Glory at Three Sheets Craft Beer Bar and Kings Brewing at Cornish Pasty Company, 3 p.m., Aslin at Velveteen Rabbit and Pax Verum at Hop Nuts, 5 p.m. A brewers reception and festival kickoff party is set for 8 p.m. at Able Baker Brewing. Information is on The Week of Beer Zombies Event Guide’s page on Facebook.

Soul food and music festival starts Friday

The Taste and Sounds of Soul Festival returns to the Fremont Street Experience on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The free event will feature dozens of local bands and DJs, as well as street vendors and a variety of soul food, barbecue, Creole and Mexican cuisine. vegasexperience.com.

Majestic Rep debuts ‘inventive’ show

“PAATI” premieres Friday at Majestic Repertory Theatre. With eight interactive performances scheduled through March 8, the show is “an energetic, electric, inventive theatrical performance” by the locally based interactive percussion group Molodi, which blends body percussion, gumboots, beatbox, poetry, hip-hop dance, immersive storytelling and robust personalities in its art. Tickets are $30. 1217 S. Main St., majesticrepertory.com.

